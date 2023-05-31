Caught on Camera: 73-year-old Bruce Springsteen Suffers Terrifying Fall Off Stage
Bruce Springsteen suffered a terrifying fall during the latest leg of his current world tour over the weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The startling incident took place in the Netherlands on Saturday night as the 73-year-old “Born to Run” and “Thunder Road” singer played at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam.
According to a video of the fall, Springsteen and the E Street Band were performing his 2020 hit song “Ghosts” when the aging rocker missed a step on the stage and tumbled down onto his back.
The Boss then struggled to stand back up and needed the help of a nearby stage manager to pull the popular musician back onto his feet.
“Goodnight, everybody!” Springsteen quipped before grabbing his guitar and continuing the show.
Although the “I’m On Fire” and “Dancing in the Dark” singer did not appear injured from the fall, a number of people at the show expressed concerns regarding Springsteen’s stumble.
“Oh no! That attempt to get up made me remember the Boss IS an old man!” wrote one fan.
“Bruce Springsteen took a nasty fall during a concert in Amsterdam on Saturday but was able to finish the rest of the concert,” tweeted another.
Other fans defended Springsteen and claimed the fall was “barely a tumble” and “no big deal.”
“It was a pretty graceful fall – did a nice roll,” one fan at the Amsterdam show on Saturday night said. “No big deal.”
“It wasn’t that bad, he just laughed it off and delivered a fantastic gig to us all,” added another fan. “It was barely a tumble!”
Meanwhile, other fans were more concerned about the fact that the arena lights were on throughout the entirety of the concert – even before Springsteen fell down on stage.
“I still don’t understand,” wrote one confused concertgoer. “Does this guy literally rock n’ roll with the lights on? And no-one thinks this is weird?”
“Daylight outdoor show?” responded another fan, suggesting perhaps the show took place during the day.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Springsteen’s show in Amsterdam on Saturday marked the latest leg of his and the E Street Band’s latest world tour.
After Amsterdam, The Boss is scheduled to visit the United Kingdom, Belgium, Germany, Sweden, Norway, and Switzerland before returning to the U.S. in August.