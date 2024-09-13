Grisly Bodycam Footage Shows Arrest of Crazed Woman Who Stomped on a Cat's Head Before Feasting on Feline in Front of Sickened Witnesses
Police in Ohio recently released the grisly body cam footage of a woman who allegedly stomped on a cat’s head before eating the animal in front of horrified witnesses, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Aug. 16, police in Canton were called to a disturbing scene and found 27-year-old Allexis Ferrell, who had "fur on her lips and blood on her hands," police said.
The bodycam footage from the Canton Police Department captured the moment officers arrived, the Daily Mail reported.
The video shows Ferrell squatting on the injured cat, which had its head smashed in, and an officer is heard asking, "Someone got rubber gloves? She's covered in blood."
As Ferrell is read her rights, an officer says, "Smile for me. Go like this. Did you eat that cat? Did you eat it?"
Ferrell, who remains silent throughout most of the encounter, finally responds quietly when asked why she killed the cat, saying simply, "I don't know."
- ‘Psychopath’ Florida Teen Told Cops Murdered Mom ‘Fell on Knife’ — a Year After He Shot Dad Dead in Oklahoma
- 'Disgusting All Around': Cops Say Uber Driver Admitted to Fatally Shooting Passenger in Head After She Laughed at Size of His Genitals
- Miss Switzerland Finalist Appeared to Have 'Perfect Family' with Husband Now Accused of Killing Her and Using Hand Blender to 'Puree' Body: Friend
The incident occurred just weeks before Donald Trump referenced unsubstantiated reports during the presidential debate that alleged Haitian immigrants were "eating pets" in Springfield, a town approximately 170 miles from Canton.
The claims were echoed by Trump's running mate, JD Vance, who said, "In Springfield, they're eating the dogs. The people that came in. They're eating the cats."
Despite these accusations, Springfield police and city officials have repeatedly stated that no credible reports exist of any pets being harmed by migrants.
After her arrest, Ferrell was charged with cruelty to companion animals, a fifth-degree felony. She was currently being held at the Stark County Jail with a bond set at $100,000.
Ferrell has pleaded not guilty due to insanity and is scheduled for a competency hearing on Oct. 15, officials said.
Canton Police spokesperson Dennis Garren emphasized that Ferrell's actions are unrelated to the migrant claims and described her as a "lifelong Canton resident."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.