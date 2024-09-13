Justin Timberlake Makes Groveling Apology Outside Court After Pleading Guilty in DWI Case — and Warns the World: 'Take an Uber... Even if You've Only Had One Drink'
Justin Timberlake has officially admitted to getting behind the wheel after a night out drinking with friends.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the singer has pleaded guilty as part of a plea deal in his New York DWI case, which has been downgraded to a traffic violation.
After his sentencing, Timberlake, 43, made an example out of himself as he urged fans not to make the same "mistake" he did.
Timberlake pleaded with fans to not drive if they've been drinking, saying: "Even if you've had one drink, don't get behind the wheel of a car."
He added: "There are so many alternatives. You can call a friend (or) take an Uber.
"This is a mistake that I made, but I'm hoping that whoever is watching and listening right now can learn from this mistake. I know that I certainly have."
The SexyBack singer was pulled over in Sag Harbor, New York, on June 18 after he blew through a stop sign and failed to stay in his lane.
His original DWI charge was lowered to Driving While Ability Impaired.
Timberlake's attorney, Edward Burke Jr., confirmed prosecutors worked with the judge overseeing the singer's DWI case to sign off on the lowered charges.
As a result, the singer appeared in court on Friday to enter a new plea to his updated charges.
- Justin Timberlake Lands Deal to Get Slap on the Wrist in DWI Case
- Booze and Vape Ban: Desperate Justin Timberlake's Marital Promise to Jessica Biel in Wake of DWI — as He Confesses He's 'Gotten Into Some Bad Habits'
- It's Britney, B----! Spears 'Set to Use Biopic to Make Villains out of Exes Justin Timberlake and Sam Asghari — And Her Controlling Dad Jamie'
He was sentenced to 25 hours of community service at a nonprofit of his choosing, in addition to being fined $500 with a $260 surcharge.
At his hearing, Timberlake remained standing throughout and appeared remorseful for his actions. He also offered appreciation to the Sag Harbor police and acknowledged the stress his high-profile arrest placed on the town.
Since his arrest, Timberlake said he had time to reflect on his "mistake" while acknowledging he "did not live up to the standards that I try to hold for myself".
He also said he was "grateful for the opportunity to move forward" and would use his celebrity status to encourage others to make "better decisions".
While addressing the judge, Timberlake said: "I should've had better judgment. I understand the seriousness of this."
Timberlake's accountability comes after he initially pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the singer refused to take a breathalyzer test multiple times when he was pulled over in June. His arrest report further stated he failed several sobriety tests.
As a result of refusing the breathalyzer, the judge suspended his driver's license in New York in accordance with state law at an August hearing.
In the wake of his DWI bust, sources claimed Timberlake ditched his "bad habits" to get on wife Jessica Biel's good side.
Insiders said: "Part of Justin's mea culpa to Jessica was to admit that he'd gotten into some bad habits and that he needs to dial everything way back.
"He was busted with a vape pen, which is a big worry because of the effect it can have on his lungs. So he's now agreed to totally ditch (the vape pen) for good, and he's gone pretty much cold turkey on the booze, too.
"He'll have the occasional glass of wine at dinner or on special occasions, but for the most part he's committed to a very clean life, and it's not been easy.
"He's admitted to his friends that it's very boring because there's nothing to take the edge off, especially when he's out on the road."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.