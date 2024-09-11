Justin Timberlake Lands Deal to Get Slap on the Wrist in DWI Case
Justin Timberlake is now poised to get a slap on the wrist in his alleged drunk driving case.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the singer landed a deal with prosecutors to get a more lenient punishment by pleading guilty to a less serious offense.
Timberlake, 43, was arrested in June and charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI) in Sag Harbor, New York. But thanks to negotiations by his powerhouse attorney Ed Burke, the singer now reportedly plans to plead guilty to "driving while ability impaired".
The new charge is technically not classified as a drunk driving offense and will carry a punishment of a fine between $300 and $500. The sentence for a DWI charge, on the other hand, could have been up to a year behind bars in New York.
A judge signed off on the deal, TMZ reported Wednesday, and will determine the precise amount Timberlake will owe when the plea deal is presented in court on Friday.
In addition to the fine, the former member of NSYNC will also have his driver's license suspended for a year because he refused to take a breathalyzer test when he was pulled over on June 17.
Police said the Cry Me A River singer was arrested after officers noted his "bloodshot and glassy eyes", "slowed speech" and "a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage ... emanating from his breath", according to the arrest report.
Officials said they saw a swerving car being driven by Timberlake run a stop sign when he was on his way home from dinner at a swanky Hamptons hotel. He admitted to having "one martini", but Burke has maintained his client was not drunk at the time.
He said previously: "He was not intoxicated. I'll say it again. Justin Timberlake was not intoxicated. And we are very confident that charge, that criminal charge, will be dismissed."
Burke also said Timberlake "respects law enforcement" and noted he "cooperated with the police officers from the second he was ordered out of his car to the second he was discharged on June the 18th".
The attorney added: "He also respects the entire judicial system, the district attorney's office and Judge Irace for obviously hearing the case today. But the facts remain. He was not intoxicated."
The arrest came amid Timberlake's ongoing Forget Tomorrow tour, which has upcoming concert dates in New Jersey, New York and Canada. He has been appearing virtually for hearings as he juggles the world tour and his criminal case.
Timberlake's team feared the incident could lead to the tour being canceled, but a source in his entourage previously said the singer stepped up by "owning" the situation and being a "very solid leader".
The insider said: "He made sure that this arrest didn't create tension in the crew, he reacted like a boss, like someone who owns his s---.
"He said sorry for bringing this kind of attention to the team. Everyone was happy to hear what he said."
