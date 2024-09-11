Justin Timberlake Lands Deal to Get Slap on the Wrist in DWI Case

Justin Timberlake plans to plead guilty to a less serious offense in his alleged drunk driving case.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the singer landed a deal with prosecutors to get a more lenient punishment by pleading guilty to a less serious offense.

Justin Timberlake is now poised to get a slap on the wrist in his alleged drunk driving case.

The new charge is technically not classified as a drunk driving offense and will carry a punishment of a fine between $300 and $500. The sentence for a DWI charge, on the other hand, could have been up to a year behind bars in New York.

Timberlake, 43, was arrested in June and charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI) in Sag Harbor, New York. But thanks to negotiations by his powerhouse attorney Ed Burke, the singer now reportedly plans to plead guilty to "driving while ability impaired".

In addition to the fine, the former member of NSYNC will also have his driver's license suspended for a year because he refused to take a breathalyzer test when he was pulled over on June 17.

A judge signed off on the deal, TMZ reported Wednesday, and will determine the precise amount Timberlake will owe when the plea deal is presented in court on Friday.

Officials said they saw a swerving car being driven by Timberlake run a stop sign when he was on his way home from dinner at a swanky Hamptons hotel. He admitted to having " one martini ", but Burke has maintained his client was not drunk at the time.

Police said the Cry Me A River singer was arrested after officers noted his " bloodshot and glassy eyes ", "slowed speech" and "a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage ... emanating from his breath", according to the arrest report.

Timberlake was pulled over for running through a stop sign and swerving on June 17.

He said previously: "He was not intoxicated. I'll say it again. Justin Timberlake was not intoxicated. And we are very confident that charge, that criminal charge, will be dismissed."

Burke also said Timberlake "respects law enforcement" and noted he "cooperated with the police officers from the second he was ordered out of his car to the second he was discharged on June the 18th".

The attorney added: "He also respects the entire judicial system, the district attorney's office and Judge Irace for obviously hearing the case today. But the facts remain. He was not intoxicated."