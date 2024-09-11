Meryl Streep and Martin Short 'Secretly Falling in Love' Amid Shared Love Trauma: 'Life Really Is Imitating Art'
Rumors have been swirling for months Meryl Streep and Martin Short are more than just friends after bonding over traumatic moments in their love lives.
And now RadarOnline.com can reveal the Only Murders in the Building costars are indeed smitten with each other.
After filming a steamy scene for the upcoming fourth season of the Hulu hit, the senior screen icons were photographed laughing and holding hands both on the red carpet and at the afterparty for the show's premiere on Aug. 22.
An insider said: "It really is a case of life imitating art in the best way."
The source also claimed the PDA at the premiere was a coming-out announcement.
They continued: "It was their way of basically telling everyone there's a lot more to their relationship, and they are indeed falling in love.
"They're still not putting an official label on things but everyone in their world knows they're an item and have been for a while now."
The co-stars' relationship has apparently grown stronger as both stars have experienced trauma in their love lives.
In November 2023, the three-time Oscar winner, 75, shocked fans when her rep announced she and her husband of 45 years, sculptor Don Gummer, 77, had been separated for more than six years.
Martin's longtime wife, Nancy Dolman, died at the age of 58 in 2010 from ovarian cancer.
Streep and Martin, 74, were spotted getting close at a Golden Globes afterparty in January. Days later, Martin quickly shut down any dating rumors.
The Three Amigos star discussed their rumored relationship during an appearance on Bill Maher's Club Random podcast.
Short said: "We're not a couple. We are just very close friends."
Maher responded: "Well, you should, because there's nothing more powerful in Hollywood than a power couple."
Short has previously gushed over Streep and his "love" for her during an interview with Extra's Mona Kosar Abdi, who pressed the actor on the pair's off-screen friendship.
He said: "I think it's been a friendship that always grows if you work with someone and love that person."
After letting their relationship blossom over the last few months, the duo are said to be ready to go public.
An insider said: "They didn't want to go public then because they wanted to give their relationship time to develop naturally.
"But they don't feel the need to hide anymore, and everyone's very happy for them."
They continued: "They're such a great couple, they've been friends for years so they're very comfortable and natural together.
"No one expected this, least of all them, but something just sparked between them when they worked together."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Streep and Short's reps for comment.
