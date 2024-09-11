Dave Grohl Predicted Partner Jordyn Would Be 'My Future Ex-Wife' Years Before Cheating on Her — and Saved Her Number With the Nickname
Model Jordyn Blum thought her teenage dreams came true when she met former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl.
But RadarOnline.com can reveal the musician made a shocking prediction about their future relationship – and went as far as saving her number as his "future ex-wife" years before he cheated on her.
The shocking anecdote about the origin of Blum and Grohl's relationship seemingly forecasted the Foo Fighter's cheating scandal, as he announced this week he fathered a child with another woman outside of his marriage and was working to "regain" Blum's trust.
During a photoshoot with Teen magazine in 1994, Blum confessed she loved alternative music and name-dropped her future husband's band – Nirvana – along with Pearl Jam as some of her favorite bands.
At the time, Grohl, now 55, was the drummer for Nirvana, until the group disbanded after singer Kurt Cobain committed suicide the same year. Following Cobain's death, Grohl founded Foo Fighters.
While Blum gushed over Grohl's band, the pair wouldn't cross paths for another eight years.
But one fateful night, Grohl and Foo Fighters bandmate Taylor Hawkins were grabbing drinks at the Sunset Marquis Whiskey Bar in West Hollywood when Blum and a friend showed up.
Grohl recalled meeting his future wife: "Taylor and I were hanging out at the Sunset Marquis whiskey bar. Taylor was the looker. I mean, girls would send him drinks. Some bombshell comes up and starts talking to Taylor.
"I was just out of a Tenacious D session. I've got Vans trainers on, no socks, dirty shorts and a dirty t-shirt, surrounded by beautiful Hollywood. She waved her friend Jordyn over. I was like, 'Oh my God. Not a chance!'. So I'm just having some drinks and acting like a jacka--."
The Foo Fighters frontman continued: "And by the end of the night I was p----- and I'm staring at her going, 'You're my future ex-wife'. So she gave me her number: 'Jordyn, your future ex-wife.'"
Though Grohl said he wasn't ready for a serious relationship at the time – and stopped calling Blum after only a few dates – he changed his mind after seeing Blum star in a chewing gum commercial.
He said: "After three months, I had a revelation and called her back. She picked up the phone and said, 'Oh, I never thought I'd hear from you again.'"
Grohl and Blum tied the knot in 2003 and share three daughters together, Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10.
Little did Blum know when she first met Grohl at the West Hollywood bar, but over two decades later he would announce to the world he cheated on her – and fathered another woman's child.
Grohl made the announcement in an Instagram post on Tuesday, writing: "I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage. I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her.
"I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness. We're grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together."
