Dave Grohl Predicted Partner Jordyn Would Be 'My Future Ex-Wife' Years Before Cheating on Her — and Saved Her Number With the Nickname

Model Jordyn Blum thought her teenage dreams came true when she met former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl.

But RadarOnline.com can reveal the musician made a shocking prediction about their future relationship – and went as far as saving her number as his "future ex-wife" years before he cheated on her.

The shocking anecdote about the origin of Blum and Grohl's relationship seemingly forecasted the Foo Fighter's cheating scandal, as he announced this week he fathered a child with another woman outside of his marriage and was working to "regain" Blum's trust.