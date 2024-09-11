Mariah Carey's Never-Ending Agony Over Double-Whammy of Mother and Sister's Deaths on Same Day: 'She Believed Her Mom Threw Her to the Wolves'
Mariah Carey is ravaged by regret over decades of family feuds following the sudden deaths of her mom and sister.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Hero hitmaker, 55, has admitted her heart was "broken" over last month's loss of her 87-year-old mother Patricia Carey, although she didn't reveal the circumstances surrounding her sudden end or the "tragic" passing of her sibling Alison Carey, 63.
An insider claimed Carey long had a turbulent relationship with her opera-singing parent. The two became estranged in 2001 after the Vision of Love singer's mom called the cops, claiming Carey was in a manic state – and caused the Grammy winner to be put on a psychiatric hold.
The source said: "Mariah believed her mother threw her to the wolves, and it took years before they found their footing again as mother and daughter."
Carey has reached phenomenal heights with her five-octave vocal range – even as she secretly grappled with bipolar disorder for nearly two decades. But insiders say her relationship with her family has been marked by devastating lows.
The source continued: "Mariah had tons of emotional baggage dating back to childhood – when she often felt neglected by her mother while she grew up poor in Long Island."
The superstar, who is sitting on an estimated $350million fortune, often went long periods without speaking to her mom, according to insiders who said say Carey kept her at arm's length and pacified her with pricey gifts and money.
Though the vocalist expressed gratitude over being able to spend time with her mom during her final days, Carey "regrets she didn't work harder to close the personal gap between them".
Carey had little contact with her father after her parents divorced when she was a child. But following his cancer death in 2002, she honored him by recording Sunflowers for Alfred Roy – a tune bearing his name.
But she still remains estranged from brother Morgan, 64, who previously claimed Carey and her sister participated in their mom's satanic sex cult rituals and animal sacrifices.
As rocky as Carey's relationship was said to be with her mother, evidence suggests the situation with her sister was even worse.
The HIV-positive former prostitute, who struggled with drug addiction, slapped her superstar sister with a still-pending $1.25million lawsuit after her 2020 memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey alleged she was fed Valium at age 12 by her sister, who also tried to "pimp" her out.
An insider said: "Mariah believed having a relationship with Alison would only poison her own life – but now she realizes she was her only sister.
"It devastates her to think Alison went to her death believing Mariah didn't love her."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Carey's mother and sister both passed away on August 24.
The All I Want for Christmas Is You singer confirmed the "tragic turn of events" and said her "heart is broken" following the double-whammy of deaths.
Carey said last month: "My heart is broken that I've lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day.
"I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed. I appreciate everyone's love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time."
