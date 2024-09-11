Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Russia/Ukraine Conflict

Putin Lackey Launches World War 3 Rehearsal: Plans To Build Replicas Of Global Landmarks… Then Nuke Them!

Putin Crony Wants to Nuke Fake Buckingham Palace
Source: East2West; UNSPLASH

Putin crony Alexei Mikhailov recently unveiled his twisted plans to nuke Buckingham Palace.

By:

Sept. 11 2024, Published 12:01 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A Vladimir Putin ally reportedly has proposed a plan to build replicas of Big Ben, Buckingham Palace and the White House in the Arctic, only to blow them up with nuclear weapons, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The scheme, devised by Russian propagandist Alexei Mikhailov, is intended as a show of force against the West in response to Britain supplying arms to Ukraine.

Article continues below advertisement
Putin Crony Wants to Nuke Fake Buckingham Palace
Source: UNSPLASH

Big Ben appears to be a target of the wild plans which Mikhailov wants to broadcast on YouTube.

Mikhailov, head of the Bureau of Political-Military Analysis, revealed the bizarre plan on Russian state TV, outlining his vision to construct these plywood replicas on the Novaya Zemlya archipelago — a location historically used by the Soviet Union for nuclear tests.

He then wants to launch a Bulava missile from a submarine in the Atlantic to obliterate the mock cities, broadcasting the destruction online as a warning to the West to cease its support for Ukraine, The Sun reported.

Putin Crony Wants to Nuke Fake Buckingham Palace
Source: East2West

Mikhailov wants to build replicas of these key Western symbols and then launch a Bulava missile into them.

During the broadcast, Mikhailov ranted about the West's intentions, stating, "The Anglo-Saxons want a big continental war — they really do."

He accused Britain of plotting to directly engage in conflict with Russia by providing long-range precision weapons to Ukraine.

Article continues below advertisement
Putin Crony Wants to Nuke Fake Buckingham Palace
Source: UNSPLASH

The White House was also one of those key Western symbols that would get blown up in the scheme.

MORE ON:
Russia/Ukraine Conflict

Mikhailov's plan involves constructing plywood versions of London, complete with Big Ben and Buckingham Palace, as well as a replica of Washington, D.C., centered around the White House.

He suggested that the models be hit with "more than 150 kilotons of TNT equivalent," to demonstrate the potential devastation that could be inflicted on the actual cities with just a single warhead from the Bulava missile.

Article continues below advertisement
Putin Crony Wants to Nuke Fake Buckingham Palace
Source: East2West

The Tsar Bomba, the most powerful nuclear bomb ever detonated, was tested at Novaya Zemlya.

Though TV host Vladimir Solovyov expressed skepticism about the feasibility of building the replicas, Mikhailov insisted that "thousands of migrants, who now do not want to leave our country, will erect the City Centre out of plywood."

He added, "Buckingham Palace and Big Ben will go up in blue flames and fly so beautifully that the world will be horrified."

Article continues below advertisement

The Bulava missile, which became operational earlier this year, is a key component of Russia's nuclear arsenal. The 40-foot intercontinental ballistic missile has an estimated range of 5,160 miles and can carry six to ten individually guided nuclear warheads capable of striking multiple targets.

Novaya Zemlya, notorious as a Soviet nuclear test area during the Cold War, was the site of the Tsar Bomba test in 1961 — the most powerful nuclear explosion ever recorded, which sent shockwaves around the globe and produced a mushroom cloud that soared more than 37 miles into the atmosphere.

Mikhailov's proposal has been widely condemned as reckless and provocative, yet it underscores the heightened tensions between Russia and the West amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.