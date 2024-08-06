Justin Timberlake's DWI Report Reveals Singer Failed Multiple Sobriety Tests — Refused to Take Breathalyzer Test
Justin Timberlake's DWI report stated the singer failed a series of sobriety tests, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Timberlake, 43, reportedly smelled of alcohol and was "unable to follow police instructions correctly" when he pulled over on suspicion of drunk driving. He was also said to be in possession of a vape pen at the time of his arrest.
Timberlake initially caught the attention of 24-year-old police officer Michael Arkinson when he allegedly saw the singer's BMW speed through a stop sign before swerving into the right lane of traffic.
Arkinson's handwritten report detailed the Sexy Back singer verbally refusing to take a breathalyzer test three different times – as well as how Timberlake initially refused to sign documentation stating his refusal of the test.
In his report, Arkinson noted Timberlake was displaying signs of being intoxicated, including being unsteady on his feet, swaying and turning the wrong way.
Arkinson wrote the singer had "[b]loodshot and glassy eyes, odor of alcoholic beverage emanating from breath, inability to divide attention, unsteady afoot".
Arkinson also quoted Timberlake as saying: "I had one martini and I followed my friends home."
He added the singer was "unable to focus on speaking while looking for vehicle registration".
One of the sobriety tests the report stated Timberlake failed was the walk and turn test, which requires the individual to take nine steps in a straight line while placing their heel in front of their toe before turning back and repeating the process.
Officer Arkinson said during the walk and turn test, Timberlake was "very unbalanced" and "unable to follow instructions correctly".
The second sobriety test conducted during the traffic stop required Timberlake to raise one foot off the ground and hold it for 30 seconds. Arkinson again noted the singer was off-balance during the test – and needed to raise his arms in order to keep steady.
The last test was a prescreen breathalyzer, which Timberlake refused.
- Britney Spears ‘Battling to Find Justin Timberlake Star for Her Biopic’: Actors ‘Will Run Scared As He Has Too Much Hollywood Clout’
- Judge Suspends Justin Timberlake’s Driver’s License Over DWI Arrest...After Pop Star Pleads Not Guilty to Charges
- Justin Timberlake’s ‘Friend Allowed to Drive Car Home After DWI Arrest’ — In Move That Could See Case Chucked Out of Court
While the results of the prescreen breathalyzer test are unable to be used as evidence in court, they contributed to probable cause for arrest.
After Timberlake was taken back to the local police station, an inventory of his personal items was recorded. In the report listing the items Timberlake had on him at the time of his arrest, it was revealed he was in possession of a black vape pen, a gold ring, three $100 bills, one $5 bill and a $1 bill.
At the police station, Timberlake was asked once again to take a breathalyzer test.
Arkinson wrote the singer refused once more and said: "No, I'm not doing a chemical test."
The singer was read his Miranda rights at 1:26 AM, upon which Arkinson wrote the entertainer declined to speak to his attorney.
Despite the details of the report, the pop star's lawyer previously insisted Timberlake was not intoxicated when he was behind the wheel of his BMW on June 18.
Timberlake was re-arraigned via a virtual hearing last week, during which the judge suspended his driver's license in the state of New York, citing his refusal to take a breathalyzer test.
Timberlake pleaded not guilty to his charges.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.