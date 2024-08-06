Your tip
Illinois Man Accused of DUI After 9 'Distressed' Children in Camper Signal Motorists for Help on Wisconsin Highway

Source: MEGA

An Illinois man was arrested in Wisconsin after motorists reported his vehicle to police after seeing children in the camper waving for help, police said.

Aug. 6 2024, Published 2:41 p.m. ET

A man in Wisconsin has been arrested after police say drivers reported seeing children waving from inside a camper being hauled along a highway, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, troopers started receiving calls on July 24 from motorists concerned about multiple children being spotted in the windows of a fifth-wheel camper signaling for help, Front Page Detectives reported.

Police were called to the scene after motorists spotted kids in the back of a camper waving for help.

Officials said a pickup truck was hauling the RV and “the children appeared to be in distress”.

Troopers were able to locate the camper on the highway and conducted a “high-risk stop” in Madison.

The police were able to spot the camper and performed a 'high-risk stop' to pull over the suspect.

Authorities spoke with the driver of the truck, later identified as a 57-year-old Illinois resident, and carried out a field sobriety test that showed he was intoxicated.

Troopers also checked the camper he was hauling and found nine children inside, all under the age of 16, authorities said.

Nine children, all under the age of 16, were found in the back of the camper by police.

State troopers said the children in the fifth-wheel camper knew the driver and were safely reunited with family. However, investigators didn’t say how the kids knew the man.

It’s also unclear why the man was with the children or where he was taking them.

The driver was arrested after he allegedly failed a field sobriety test, officials said.

The man was arrested and charged with operating while under the influence with passengers under 16 years of age, officials said.

He was booked into the Sauk County Jail.

The investigation into the case is ongoing.

