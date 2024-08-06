Illinois Man Accused of DUI After 9 ‘Distressed’ Children in Camper Signal Motorists for Help on Wisconsin Highway
A man in Wisconsin has been arrested after police say drivers reported seeing children waving from inside a camper being hauled along a highway, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, troopers started receiving calls on July 24 from motorists concerned about multiple children being spotted in the windows of a fifth-wheel camper signaling for help, Front Page Detectives reported.
Officials said a pickup truck was hauling the RV and “the children appeared to be in distress”.
Troopers were able to locate the camper on the highway and conducted a “high-risk stop” in Madison.
Authorities spoke with the driver of the truck, later identified as a 57-year-old Illinois resident, and carried out a field sobriety test that showed he was intoxicated.
Troopers also checked the camper he was hauling and found nine children inside, all under the age of 16, authorities said.
- Florida Father ‘Hurled 10-Year-Old Daughter From Car on Deadly Highway After Pair Got Into Late-Night Bust-Up’
- Scott Peterson ‘Pins Hope for Appeal’ on Duct Tape Found on Wife Laci Peterson's Body
- Jimmy Hoffa Breakthrough: Cold Case Sleuths Claim to Have ‘Burial Site’ … Beneath Milwaukee Brewers' Old Stadium
State troopers said the children in the fifth-wheel camper knew the driver and were safely reunited with family. However, investigators didn’t say how the kids knew the man.
It’s also unclear why the man was with the children or where he was taking them.
The man was arrested and charged with operating while under the influence with passengers under 16 years of age, officials said.
He was booked into the Sauk County Jail.
The investigation into the case is ongoing.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.