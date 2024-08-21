Booze and Vape Ban: Desperate Justin Timberlake's Marital Promise to Jessica Biel in Wake of DWI — as He Confesses He's 'Gotten Into Some Bad Habits'
Justin Timberlake is still licking his wounds after his DWI bust.
In a desperate attempt to reconcile with wife Jessica Biel, the pop star boldly promised to ditch the "bad habits" responsible for landing him in jail, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sources said: "Part of Justin's mea culpa to Jessica was to admit that he'd gotten into some bad habits and that he needs to dial everything way back."
One of those "bad habits" was a vape pen found on Timberlake, 43, when he was taken to the Sag Harbor police station after his arrest in June.
The source added: "He was busted with a vape pen, which is a big worry because of the effect it can have on his lungs."
Trying to get on Biel's good side after the embarrassing arrest, the former boy band member has now vowed to give up his vices.
The source said: "So he's now agreed to totally ditch (the vape pen) for good, and he's gone pretty much cold turkey on the booze, too.
"He'll have the occasional glass of wine at dinner or on special occasions, but for the most part he's committed to a very clean life, and it's not been easy. He's admitted to his friends that it's very boring because there's nothing to take the edge off, especially when he's out on the road."
Earlier this month, the 43-year-old attended a court hearing in his DWI case via Zoom. He pleaded not guilty to his charges.
A New York judge suspended the pop star's driver's license in the state – and reprimanded Timberlake's attorney, Edward Burke Jr., for making "irresponsible" comments at the previous court hearing.
The Cry Me a River singer's next court hearing is scheduled for September 13, though he is not required to appear in person.
Timberlake's DWI report revealed he refused a breathalyzer test multiple times and failed several field sobriety tests.
Police officer Michael Arkinson noted in his report the singer smelled of alcohol and was "unable to follow police instructions correctly".
The singer was said to be displaying signs of being intoxicated, including being unsteady on his feet, swaying and turning the wrong way.
Arkinson added Timberlake had "bloodshot and glassy eyes, odor of alcoholic beverage emanating from breath, inability to divide attention, unsteady afoot".
The report said the singer was "unable to focus on speaking while looking for vehicle registration".
When asked to complete the walk and turn sobriety test, Arkinson wrote Timberlake was "very unbalanced" and "unable to follow instructions correctly".
He initially caught the officer's attention when his BMW blew through a stop sign and swerved lanes.
Timberlake was quoted as saying: "I had one martini and I followed my friends home."
The singer refused to take a breathalyzer test on three occasions. While the results of the prescreen breathalyzer test are unable to be used as evidence in court, they contributed to probable cause for arrest.
