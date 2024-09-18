Oregon Man Arrested for Making 'Concerning Social Media Posts' About UConn Basketball Star Paige Bueckers: Police

In the emails, Parmalee claimed he was a member of the royal family and that he wanted to marry Bueckers, the affidavit states.

He also talked about Greek mythology, likening himself to Apollo and Bueckers to Athena. After further investigation, it was discovered Parmalee made similar posts on social media, including a poem he had written asking Bueckers to marry him, according to the affidavit.

Police determined at the time that “while the postings can be considered to be abnormal, they were not found to be threatening in nature," the affidavit claims.