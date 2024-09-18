Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > crime

Oregon Man Arrested for Making 'Concerning Social Media Posts' About UConn Basketball Star Paige Bueckers: Police

Oregon Man Accused of Harassing UConn Basketball Star Paige Bueckers
Source: MEGA; University of Connecticut Police Department

Robert Cole Parmalee (right) was arrested for stalking UConn basketball star Paige Bueckers (left) after making disturbing social media posts and attempting to contact her, authorities said.

By:

Sept. 18 2024, Published 4:03 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A man in Oregon has been arrested after he allegedly made several “concerning social media posts” fantasizing about a relationship with University of Connecticut women’s basketball player Paige Bueckers, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In the summer of 2024, Robert Cole Parmalee, 40, who is a resident of Grants Pass, Oregon, first became known to police after members of UConn’s communications department received emails that contained “rambling comments” and referenced Bueckers, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by Fox News.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @paigebueckers/Instagram

Bueckers told authorities that Parmalee first sent her a direct message on Instagram in February 2024, but she never had direct communication with him.

In the emails, Parmalee claimed he was a member of the royal family and that he wanted to marry Bueckers, the affidavit states.

He also talked about Greek mythology, likening himself to Apollo and Bueckers to Athena. After further investigation, it was discovered Parmalee made similar posts on social media, including a poem he had written asking Bueckers to marry him, according to the affidavit.

Police determined at the time that “while the postings can be considered to be abnormal, they were not found to be threatening in nature," the affidavit claims.

Oregon Man Accused of Harassing UConn Basketball Star Paige Bueckers
Source: MEGA

Caitlin Clark was also mentioned in the 'rambling' emails UConn received from Parmalee, authorities said.

In July 2024, an incident report included several more “rambling” emails from Parmalee regarding Bueckers and other college basketball players, including Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark.

Police records state the comments were not found to be “harassing or threatening in nature.”

In late August, the Connecticut State Police arrested Parmalee after he was found walking on Route 20 near Bradley International Airport. Parmalee reportedly told police that he was “going to see Paige.”

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @paigebueckers/Instagram

Bueckers said she 'became concerned as she deemed Parmalee to be making a direct effort to come in contact with her' after his arrest in Connecticut.

MORE ON:
crime

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

He had a warrant for his arrest in Oregon for a charge of arson, so he was taken into custody. However, law enforcement in Connecticut would later learn that those charges would be dismissed.

On Sept. 12, an arrest warrant was issued for stalking and harassment.

Authorities said in the affidavit that there was evidence collected from various social media platforms which showed his “fantasized idea that he and [victim] were in a relationship, his desire to marry [victim],” and he had mentions regarding her family.

Article continues below advertisement
Oregon Man Accused of Harassing UConn Basketball Star Paige Bueckers
Source: UNSPLASH

Parmalee was arrested and has been charged in connection with stalking and harassing Bueckers, officials said.

Police talked with Bueckers, who said that Parmalee first sent her a direct message on Instagram in February 2024, but she never had direct contact with him.

She told investigators that after learning about his arrest in Connecticut in August, she “became concerned as she deemed Parmalee to be making a direct effort to come in contact with her.”

Bueckers also noted she had concerns about the safety of herself, family and teammates.

Article continues below advertisement

On Sept. 13, Parmalee was arrested and charged with one count of breaching the peace, electronic stalking, and harassment, officials said.

He was booked into jail and was being held on a $100,000 bond. There was also a protective and no-contact order issued for “PB.”

He is next scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 22.

Parmalee has a lengthy criminal history, which spans from 2002 to 2023. These charges include criminal mischief, harassment, DUI, burglary, driving with a suspended/revoked license, sexual abuse, theft, and possession of methamphetamine.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.