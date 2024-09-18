Oregon Man Arrested for Making 'Concerning Social Media Posts' About UConn Basketball Star Paige Bueckers: Police
A man in Oregon has been arrested after he allegedly made several “concerning social media posts” fantasizing about a relationship with University of Connecticut women’s basketball player Paige Bueckers, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In the summer of 2024, Robert Cole Parmalee, 40, who is a resident of Grants Pass, Oregon, first became known to police after members of UConn’s communications department received emails that contained “rambling comments” and referenced Bueckers, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by Fox News.
In the emails, Parmalee claimed he was a member of the royal family and that he wanted to marry Bueckers, the affidavit states.
He also talked about Greek mythology, likening himself to Apollo and Bueckers to Athena. After further investigation, it was discovered Parmalee made similar posts on social media, including a poem he had written asking Bueckers to marry him, according to the affidavit.
Police determined at the time that “while the postings can be considered to be abnormal, they were not found to be threatening in nature," the affidavit claims.
In July 2024, an incident report included several more “rambling” emails from Parmalee regarding Bueckers and other college basketball players, including Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark.
Police records state the comments were not found to be “harassing or threatening in nature.”
In late August, the Connecticut State Police arrested Parmalee after he was found walking on Route 20 near Bradley International Airport. Parmalee reportedly told police that he was “going to see Paige.”
He had a warrant for his arrest in Oregon for a charge of arson, so he was taken into custody. However, law enforcement in Connecticut would later learn that those charges would be dismissed.
On Sept. 12, an arrest warrant was issued for stalking and harassment.
Authorities said in the affidavit that there was evidence collected from various social media platforms which showed his “fantasized idea that he and [victim] were in a relationship, his desire to marry [victim],” and he had mentions regarding her family.
Police talked with Bueckers, who said that Parmalee first sent her a direct message on Instagram in February 2024, but she never had direct contact with him.
She told investigators that after learning about his arrest in Connecticut in August, she “became concerned as she deemed Parmalee to be making a direct effort to come in contact with her.”
Bueckers also noted she had concerns about the safety of herself, family and teammates.
On Sept. 13, Parmalee was arrested and charged with one count of breaching the peace, electronic stalking, and harassment, officials said.
He was booked into jail and was being held on a $100,000 bond. There was also a protective and no-contact order issued for “PB.”
He is next scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 22.
Parmalee has a lengthy criminal history, which spans from 2002 to 2023. These charges include criminal mischief, harassment, DUI, burglary, driving with a suspended/revoked license, sexual abuse, theft, and possession of methamphetamine.
