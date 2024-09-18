Your tip
Jilted Jennifer Lopez 'Set to Pen Sex Revenge Tracks' Branding Ex-Husband Ben Affleck 'Flop in the Sack'

Composite photo of Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez is said to be writing songs about Ben Affleck being a 'selfish' lover.

By:

Sept. 18 2024, Published 6:45 p.m. ET

She's still Jenny From the Block... and Ben Affleck's apparently a flop.

RadarOnline.com can reveal J Lo is said to be planning to hit her estranged husband below the belt with cruel sex revenge by penning slamming songs describing him as a huge flop in the sack.

Sources claimed the furious diva, 55, is determined to smack back at Affleck, 52, who smashed her ego by giving her the boot after just two short years of marriage.

ben affleck back together jennifer garner after jennifer lopez split
Source: MEGA

J Lo filed for divorce from Affleck in August after two years of marriage.

The 55-year-old songbird previously wrote a song praising her bedroom romps with the Oscar winner, but sources alleged she's done a 180 by claiming Affleck turned out to be a major flop in the end.

Sources said: "When things were good between them J Lo put Ben and his bedroom skills on a huge pedestal.

"But her rose-colored glasses are off and she's telling people he was actually a pretty selfish and basic lover."

jennifer lopez ben affleck reunite brunch kissing holding hands
Source: MEGA

Sources claimed J Lo has told pals Affleck is a 'selfish' and 'basic lover'.

They continued: "She's annoyed she wrote all those sexy lyrics about him and is now ready to write a follow-up, basically a break up song, that will hit him where it hurts and blast him for all the ways he let her down, including between the sheets."

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the Benifer 2.0 fairytale reunion rapidly reeled into a nightmare after they got hitched, leading to a stormy split this summer when Affleck packed his bags and moved out of their marital home.

Sources claimed he's since been griping to pals about how her notorious control freak ways were too much.

j lo ready to record heartbreak album after ben affleck split it will be her most emotional record yet
Source: MEGA

J Lo is said to be getting out her frustrations over her divorce through writing.

Meanwhile, insiders alleged J Lo has been slamming the father-of-three all over town, raging about his insensitive antics plus the cozy relationship he has with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, whom he shares children with – Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12.

Sources said: "She's very fired up and angry right now.

"Part of the way she's dealing with her emotions is by writing – and her team is encouraging her to channel that into songwriting.

"It's therapeutic for her and she's getting some satisfaction knowing that she's going to eventually get some revenge by humiliating him."

jennifer lopez ben affleck planned divorce details officially filed
Source: MEGA

Sources claim J Lo is 'very fired up and angry'.

As this outlet reported, J Lo was said to be "extremely hurt and humiliated" by the way her marriage with Affleck soured.

Sources claimed the On the Floor singer not only felt "used" by her estranged husband, but was ready "to get even".

In addition to allegedly penning songs slamming his bedroom skills, spies claimed J Lo wanted to "strike where Ben’s most vulnerable – his bank account" as they geared up for their multi-million dollar divorce.

Insiders added J Lo "made an itemized list of all their expenses and is seeing how she paid for most of everything".

They continued: "She even doled out the tips for takeout. Now she wants her pound of flesh. It’s payback time.

"They pledged to love and honor in sickness and in health, but clearly Ben did not. The way she sees it, he reneged on their sacred vows, and he must pay."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

