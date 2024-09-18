'Lonely' Prince Harry Set For UK Comeback WITHOUT Wife Meghan Markle As Marriage Collapse Rumors Mount

Harry's trip across the pond comes just weeks after he unexpectedly traveled to the U.K. to attend the memorial service for his uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes.

Despite the somber occasion, Harry and brother Prince William's feud remained strong. Sources said the estranged brothers kept their distance from each other at the church and did not interact.

The 40-year-old was similarly snubbed by father King Charles III when he traveled to the U.K. for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, his charity benefitting wounded veterans. Charles reportedly did not meet with Harry due to his busy schedule.