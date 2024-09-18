'Lonely' Prince Harry Set For UK Comeback WITHOUT Wife Meghan Markle As Marriage Collapse Rumors Mount
Prince Harry is set to make another solo trip back to his native England.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Duke of Sussex will return to the U.K. alone for the second time this month amid rumors his marriage to Meghan Markle is crumbling.
Harry, 40, will reportedly attend the WellChild Awards ceremony in London on September 30.
Harry's trip across the pond comes just weeks after he unexpectedly traveled to the U.K. to attend the memorial service for his uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes.
Despite the somber occasion, Harry and brother Prince William's feud remained strong. Sources said the estranged brothers kept their distance from each other at the church and did not interact.
The 40-year-old was similarly snubbed by father King Charles III when he traveled to the U.K. for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, his charity benefitting wounded veterans. Charles reportedly did not meet with Harry due to his busy schedule.
On both occasions, Harry's wife was notably absent.
While he has publicly stated it is too "dangerous" for Meghan and his children to travel back to his homeland – and has sued the Home Office for his right to 24-hour security, which was revoked when the couple stepped away from their royal duties in 2020 – insiders claimed his marriage is on the rocks.
One source claimed: "There's clearly trouble in their California paradise.
"If things were going the way Meghan assured him they would, why would Harry be so desperately trying to finagle a return to the country and family he's relentlessly bashed?"
It hasn't exactly been an easy transition for the Sussexes since moving to California in June 2020.
While the couple claimed they left the U.K. due to a lack of protection from Harry's royal family amid an onslaught of media reports about Markle, the royal rift deepened when the Sussexes sat down with Oprah Winfrey and claimed Markle was denied support for her mental health and faced alleged racism from working royals.
The release of Harry's bombshell memoir, Spare – which detailed an alleged physical altercation between him and William – only added fuel to the fire and exacerbated tensions with his family.
Now, sources claim Harry realizes life in the States isn't what it was cracked up to be – and is desperate to return to his friends and family in the U.K., especially as he and his wife struggle to find their footing in Hollywood.
The source said: "Obviously he's not happy.
"His wife's promises are rapidly running thin and their popularity is at an all-time low – in Britain and in the U.S., where A-listers who were apparently tripping over themselves to befriend the redheaded royal after his return to England could be setting the stage for a bitter divorce and custody war."
While Harry may be eager to return to the U.K., Markle has made it clear she has no desire to return to her husband's native England.
The insider added: "She is determined to become an international superstar, and I can't imagine her ever willingly returning to Harry's hated homeland."
