Meghan Markle Branded 'Monster Boss' by Former Staff: 'She and Harry Are Incredibly Hard to Work For'

Meghan Markle is being branded a boss from h--- after the latest defection by a growing number of high-level employees put her newest moneymaking venture in danger.

An insider says both Markle, 43, and her frozen-out husband Prince Harry, 40, are spoiled and demanding, making for a tough working environment, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The source said: "The brutal truth is Meghan and Harry are the toughest of taskmasters. They're incredibly difficult to work for.