Meghan Markle's Goop-Style Business Hits Yet Another Huge Snag: Duchess’ Bid to Rope Kardashians Into Launch 'In the Toilet'
Meghan Markle failed to pursue the Kardashians into promoting her Goop-style lifestyle brand.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Duchess of Sussex sent her homemade jam to the reality stars, but sources claimed momager Kris Jenner is no longer interested in helping Markle promote her brand.
Earlier this year, when Markle, 43, launched her American Riviera Orchard brand, she product from her first batch of exclusive jam to celebrities pals, including 68-year-old Jenner.
When Jenner took to Instagram to show off Markle's brand while publicly thanking the former Suits actress for the gift, insiders said Markle was "very excited about having Kris on board".
Sources added: "There were a lot of promises made about how Kris was going to introduce her to all sorts of power players and really help push the brand along.
"But unfortunately nothing has materialized – and now it seems like it was just a lot of hot air."
The lackluster follow-up was the latest blow to Markle and husband Prince Harry, 39, who have been desperate to cement themselves in Hollywood after ditching their royal duties to move to California in 2020.
While Markle's brand was initially met with excitement from fans, anticipation has fizzled out as the mother-of-two has failed to hire executives – and it's social media channels remain bare.
Sources claimed Markle was hoping Jenner's expertise would provide the Midas touch her brand is in desperate need of.
Insiders said: "Kris had so much success making her daughters mega-wealthy and her help is just the kind that Meghan's brand could really use.
"So it's got to be a huge blow to Meghan that Kris doesn't seem interested."
Fortunately for Markle, sources suggested not all hope has been lost – and there's a chance Jenner is still on board to promote the brand.
The source continued: "Kris isn't completely spitting them out and saying they're chopped liver or anything, but she's totally cooled off on her cross-promotional plans."
The sudden cold shoulder could have something to do with last year's rumors of Markle and Harry eyeing their own reality show after bonding with the Kardashians, which would encroach on Jenner's territory.
While Markle and her mom, Doria Ragland, 68, were spotted rubbing shoulders with Jenner and her daughter Kim Kardashian, 43, at a ritzy Hollywood fundraiser in August 2023, the friendship reportedly didn't last.
Tipsters said: "For a minute Kris was going gangbusters talking about all these new things they could do together and inviting Meghan into her tight-knit social circle and saying she wanted her on the show.
"But now she seems to have moved on to other things because you don't see Meghan and Harry making the invite list these days. She's also stopped bragging about the projects they have in the works."
Meanwhile, other sources claimed Markle's slow launch of her brand went played a "big factor" in Jenner cooling off on the idea of collaborating.
Sources said: "No doubt the slow pace has been a big factor in Kris moving on to other projects.
"Everyone is convinced she got frustrated things were taking so long.
"She's the type that goes full out when she has an idea. She doesn't take days to deliberate, but works at warp speed and gets annoyed when people don't keep up."
