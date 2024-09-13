Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle's Goop-Style Business Hits Yet Another Huge Snag: Duchess’ Bid to Rope Kardashians Into Launch 'In the Toilet'

Composite photo of Meghan Markle, Kris Jenner.
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle failed to rope the Kardashian's matriarch into promoting her lifestyle brand.

By:

Sept. 13 2024, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Meghan Markle failed to pursue the Kardashians into promoting her Goop-style lifestyle brand.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Duchess of Sussex sent her homemade jam to the reality stars, but sources claimed momager Kris Jenner is no longer interested in helping Markle promote her brand.

Earlier this year, when Markle, 43, launched her American Riviera Orchard brand, she product from her first batch of exclusive jam to celebrities pals, including 68-year-old Jenner.

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle fails to rope kardashians into failing business
Source: MEGA

Jenner showed off Markle's homemade jam on social media after the former actress sent her a batch earlier this year.

When Jenner took to Instagram to show off Markle's brand while publicly thanking the former Suits actress for the gift, insiders said Markle was "very excited about having Kris on board".

Sources added: "There were a lot of promises made about how Kris was going to introduce her to all sorts of power players and really help push the brand along.

"But unfortunately nothing has materialized – and now it seems like it was just a lot of hot air."

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle fails to rope kardashians into failing business
Source: MEGA

Insiders said Markle was 'very excited' to have Jenner on board but plans for cross-promotion never materialized.

Article continues below advertisement

The lackluster follow-up was the latest blow to Markle and husband Prince Harry, 39, who have been desperate to cement themselves in Hollywood after ditching their royal duties to move to California in 2020.

While Markle's brand was initially met with excitement from fans, anticipation has fizzled out as the mother-of-two has failed to hire executives – and it's social media channels remain bare.

Sources claimed Markle was hoping Jenner's expertise would provide the Midas touch her brand is in desperate need of.

Article continues below advertisement
Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner.
Source: MEGA

Markle and her mom were seen hanging with Kim Kardashian and Jenner at a Hollywood fundraiser in 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Insiders said: "Kris had so much success making her daughters mega-wealthy and her help is just the kind that Meghan's brand could really use.

"So it's got to be a huge blow to Meghan that Kris doesn't seem interested."

Fortunately for Markle, sources suggested not all hope has been lost – and there's a chance Jenner is still on board to promote the brand.

MORE ON:
Meghan Markle
Article continues below advertisement

The source continued: "Kris isn't completely spitting them out and saying they're chopped liver or anything, but she's totally cooled off on her cross-promotional plans."

The sudden cold shoulder could have something to do with last year's rumors of Markle and Harry eyeing their own reality show after bonding with the Kardashians, which would encroach on Jenner's territory.

While Markle and her mom, Doria Ragland, 68, were spotted rubbing shoulders with Jenner and her daughter Kim Kardashian, 43, at a ritzy Hollywood fundraiser in August 2023, the friendship reportedly didn't last.

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle fails to rope kardashians into failing business
Source: MEGA

Sources claimed Markle's slow launch of her lifestyle brand played a 'big factor' in Jenner being turned off on working with her.

Article continues below advertisement

Tipsters said: "For a minute Kris was going gangbusters talking about all these new things they could do together and inviting Meghan into her tight-knit social circle and saying she wanted her on the show.

"But now she seems to have moved on to other things because you don't see Meghan and Harry making the invite list these days. She's also stopped bragging about the projects they have in the works."

Meanwhile, other sources claimed Markle's slow launch of her brand went played a "big factor" in Jenner cooling off on the idea of collaborating.

Article continues below advertisement

Sources said: "No doubt the slow pace has been a big factor in Kris moving on to other projects.

"Everyone is convinced she got frustrated things were taking so long.

"She's the type that goes full out when she has an idea. She doesn't take days to deliberate, but works at warp speed and gets annoyed when people don't keep up."

Article continues below advertisement

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.