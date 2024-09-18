Pennsylvania Childcare Worker and Her Partner Facing Multiple Charges After They’re Accused of Recording Sexual Abuse of Minors, Court Documents Show
A couple in Pennsylvania has been arrested after police say they allegedly filmed themselves sexually abusing children, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In June, state police were alerted to child pornography in a cloud storage device linked to 41-year-old Jamie Souders, according to court documents obtained by PennLive.
The incidents occurred at Souders’ home in Middlesex Township, where he and 24-year-old Morgan Rothenhoefer allegedly abused boys and girls between the ages of 8 and 13, officials claimed.
Souders allegedly told authorities that they would find child pornography on his phone. When searching the device, police said they did find photos dating back to 2006, which included photos of young children in sexually suggestive poses and photos and videos of Rothenhoefer sexually abusing children while he instructed the children on what to do, court records claim.
Rothenhoefer told investigators that she and Souders had known one another for around 10 years — making her 14 when they met — and they had a sexual relationship before allegedly abusing children together since March, the documents state.
However, Souders told police that he has known Rothenhoefer for 15 years, which would have made her 9 years old, according to the court papers.
- Houston Man Accused of Fatally Shooting Mother of His Two Children at Birthday Party — ‘We’re Going to End This Now’
- Ohio Man Who Claimed Girlfriend’s 3-Year-Old Daughter Vanished During Nap Now Accused of Strangling the Toddler to Death
- Monster of Avignon: Dominique Pélicot Stuns Courtroom with Shocking Confession on Drugging and Allowing Dozens to Rape His Wife
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
The pair allegedly told investigators that Rothenhoefer allegedly used drugs and alcohol during the alleged incidents, and Souders was drunk during the incidents, according to police.
Rothenhoefer started her first year as a preschool teacher at Tender Years in August, but authorities have not linked her job to any of her alleged crimes.
In a statement, Tender Years said the company hired Rothenhoefer on Aug. 7 after she cleared background checks. Then, on Sept. 12, she was fired after they found out about the criminal allegations against her.
Souders and Rothenhoefer were arrested and booked into jail without bond.
Souders was charged with child rape, aggravated indecent assault of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, permitting a child to be recorded performing sexual acts, child pornography, corruption of minors, and criminal use of a communications device, authorities said.
Rothenhoefer faces charges of child rape, aggravated indecent assault of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, permitting a child to be recorded performing sexual acts, and corruption of minors.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.