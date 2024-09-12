Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Prince Harry

Prince Harry's 'Marriage Crisis' Fears As He's 'Heading on 40th Birthday Lads' Holiday Without Meghan': 'He Better Not Be Thinking About Going to Vegas!'

Prince Harry's 'Marriage Crisis' As He Heads on 40th Birthday Lads' Holiday… Without Meghan: 'He Better Not Be Thinking About Going to Vegas!'
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry's birthday plans are a sign of strife in his marriage to Meghan Markle claims sources.

By:

Sept. 12 2024, Published 11:36 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Prince Harry's 40th birthday plans are sparking fears they are yet another sign his marriage to Meghan Markle is in crisis.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Duke of Sussex, who is set to turn 40 on September 15, will mark the milestone by taking a trip with his best friends – including former hellraisers he used to drink with in Britain — without inviting the former actress.

Article continues below advertisement
prince harrys marriage crisis th birthday lads holiday without meghan vegas
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry's birthday plans do not include his wife, Meghan Markle.

Sources have joked he "better not" be planning to host the bash in Las Vegas as it would be a "PR nightmare" as it would rake up memories of his wild naked antics in Sin City.

In 2012, naked photos of a partying Duke of Sussex being hugged by a barely-clothed woman were posted online.

The photos not only embarrassed the royal family, the fact of how they were taken also questioned security measures surrounding the prince.

Sources claim because of the previous scandal, if Harry decides to return to Vegas without his wife could mean he's "just really lost."

The source said: "This is another sign Harry's marriage is seriously strained. Meghan knows all about his Vegas scandal, and she's never been one for wild parties or letting her men off the leash."

Article continues below advertisement
prince harrys marriage crisis th birthday lads holiday without meghan vegas
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leaving their wedding reception in 2018.

The source continued: "Harry is playing with fire here, and he better not be even thinking of going back to Vegas for this blow-out.

"He's desperate to get back to the UK because that's where all the old pals he abandoned live, and this party is another sign he's just really lost and homesick and trying to get his old life back."

An insider told The Sun that the Duke of Sussex sees the trip as a way of "reconnecting" with old friends from the UK.

"Harry is feeling more and more isolated in California, which is why he has been reconnecting with old friends back home."

Some of those friends could include some pretty famous faces like James Corden, Orlando Bloom, Chris Martin, and Nacho Figueras.

Article continues below advertisement

Express reports that considering his past, Harry is choosing to hit a more timid location for his getaway, California’s Montecito Peak, which is notably part of the famous Cold Spring Trail.

A source told the outlet: "The Cold Spring Trail has lots of streams and pools which people regularly take a dip in. But there are also lots of snakes and other wildlife to contend with, like large cats."

MORE ON:
Prince Harry
Article continues below advertisement
prince harrys marriage crisis th birthday lads holiday without meghan vegas
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with Archie on an official royal trip.

While he reportedly plans on jetting off with friends, Markle, 43, will remain behind in their home with their two children, Archie, five, and Lilibet, three.

Ahead of his milestone birthday, Harry emailed People magazine to reveal the joy he receives from his kids.

He wrote: "'The best gift I've ever been given is, without a doubt, my kids. I enjoy watching them grow every single day, and I love being their dad."

Harry will also celebrate his birthday with a low-key party at home with his family before his weekend away.

Article continues below advertisement

Harry will also leave his wife at home when he hits New York City solo later this month. There, he plans to "advance a number of his patronages and philanthropic initiatives".

His 40th birthday will be celebrated in stark contrast to his 30th, which was spent with his estranged brother, Prince William, and his wife Kate Middleton, 42.

Article continues below advertisement
prince harrys marriage crisis th birthday lads holiday without meghan vegas
Source: MEGA

Once known as the 'Fab Four' things are icy between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and Prince William and Kate Middleton.

At the time, William threw a black-tie party for his ­little brother at Clarence House.

Thirty of his best friends toasted Harry with cases of ­Highgrove champagne sent by his father, then-Prince Charles.

Following Harry's decision to step away from royal duties and flee from the UK to the US, the brothers have barely spoken.

Their rift was exacerbated by the publication of Harry's memoir, Spare, in which he leveled accusations against his family.

Harry claimed that William branded his wife "difficult", "rude" and "abrasive".

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.