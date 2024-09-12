Prince Harry's 'Marriage Crisis' Fears As He's 'Heading on 40th Birthday Lads' Holiday Without Meghan': 'He Better Not Be Thinking About Going to Vegas!'
Prince Harry's 40th birthday plans are sparking fears they are yet another sign his marriage to Meghan Markle is in crisis.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Duke of Sussex, who is set to turn 40 on September 15, will mark the milestone by taking a trip with his best friends – including former hellraisers he used to drink with in Britain — without inviting the former actress.
Sources have joked he "better not" be planning to host the bash in Las Vegas as it would be a "PR nightmare" as it would rake up memories of his wild naked antics in Sin City.
In 2012, naked photos of a partying Duke of Sussex being hugged by a barely-clothed woman were posted online.
The photos not only embarrassed the royal family, the fact of how they were taken also questioned security measures surrounding the prince.
Sources claim because of the previous scandal, if Harry decides to return to Vegas without his wife could mean he's "just really lost."
The source said: "This is another sign Harry's marriage is seriously strained. Meghan knows all about his Vegas scandal, and she's never been one for wild parties or letting her men off the leash."
The source continued: "Harry is playing with fire here, and he better not be even thinking of going back to Vegas for this blow-out.
"He's desperate to get back to the UK because that's where all the old pals he abandoned live, and this party is another sign he's just really lost and homesick and trying to get his old life back."
An insider told The Sun that the Duke of Sussex sees the trip as a way of "reconnecting" with old friends from the UK.
"Harry is feeling more and more isolated in California, which is why he has been reconnecting with old friends back home."
Some of those friends could include some pretty famous faces like James Corden, Orlando Bloom, Chris Martin, and Nacho Figueras.
Express reports that considering his past, Harry is choosing to hit a more timid location for his getaway, California’s Montecito Peak, which is notably part of the famous Cold Spring Trail.
A source told the outlet: "The Cold Spring Trail has lots of streams and pools which people regularly take a dip in. But there are also lots of snakes and other wildlife to contend with, like large cats."
- Charles III Goes Full King: Prince Andrew's Stately Royal Lodge Home on the Chopping Block as Monarch 'Wants the Matter Solved'
- Palace Payback Hits 'New Low': Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Unlikely' to Ever Be Invited to This Certain Royal Event Ever Again
- Meghan Markle 'Deeply Regrets' Painting Her Famous In-Laws as Racists
While he reportedly plans on jetting off with friends, Markle, 43, will remain behind in their home with their two children, Archie, five, and Lilibet, three.
Ahead of his milestone birthday, Harry emailed People magazine to reveal the joy he receives from his kids.
He wrote: "'The best gift I've ever been given is, without a doubt, my kids. I enjoy watching them grow every single day, and I love being their dad."
Harry will also celebrate his birthday with a low-key party at home with his family before his weekend away.
Harry will also leave his wife at home when he hits New York City solo later this month. There, he plans to "advance a number of his patronages and philanthropic initiatives".
His 40th birthday will be celebrated in stark contrast to his 30th, which was spent with his estranged brother, Prince William, and his wife Kate Middleton, 42.
At the time, William threw a black-tie party for his little brother at Clarence House.
Thirty of his best friends toasted Harry with cases of Highgrove champagne sent by his father, then-Prince Charles.
Following Harry's decision to step away from royal duties and flee from the UK to the US, the brothers have barely spoken.
Their rift was exacerbated by the publication of Harry's memoir, Spare, in which he leveled accusations against his family.
Harry claimed that William branded his wife "difficult", "rude" and "abrasive".
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.