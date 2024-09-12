Home > Omg > Kate Moss Kate Moss' Sister Almost Killed by Monster Ozempic Overdose: Kinky Model Warns She'd 'Rather Die Than Take It Again' Source: MEGA Supermodel Kate Moss' younger sister Lottie almost died from an Ozempic overdose. By: Connor Surmonte Sept. 12 2024, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

Supermodel Kate Moss' younger sister Lottie Moss almost died after taking too much of the popular weight-loss drug Ozempic. And RadarOnline.com can reveal the 26-year-old has now spoken out to warn against Ozempic and the potentially fatal effects it can have on a user's body. Moss' younger sister said: "This is a warning to everyone. Please, if you're thinking of taking it, do not take it, it's so not worth it. "I would rather die any day than take it again. It made me feel so nauseous."

Lottie Moss, 26, discussed her "horrible" experience with Ozempic during the latest episode of her Dream On podcast. It can be watched above.

According to Lottie Moss, who is also a fashion model, she started taking Ozempic "a few months ago" because she was "not feeling happy about (her) weight". She convinced a friend to score her several doses of the medication "below board from a doctor" – but she quickly started to suffer severe side effects after injecting the drug into her leg. The younger Moss sister said on her Dream On podcast: "A few months ago, I was not feeling happy about my weight, I had a friend, and she could get it for me.

"It was below board, from a doctor, but it wasn't like you go into a doctor's office and he prescribes it for you, takes your blood pressure, and takes tests, which is what you need when you go on something like Ozempic. "At the end of the day it is a medication, it is dangerous and really meant for weight loss of people of a very large size."

Source: MEGA Lottie Moss said: "I would rather die any day than take it again."

The model-turned-actress continued: "When I was taking it, the amount that I was taking was meant for people who are 220lbs and over and I'm in the 110lbs range. "It's these small things I wish I'd known before taking it. But I took it, you inject it into your leg, and it was the worst decision I ever made."

The OnlyFans model also claimed she weighed around 132lbs before dropping down to 126lbs and then 117lbs on the drug. She also suffered from vomiting and lost color in her face. Lottie Moss, who is 24 years younger than her 50-year-old supermodel sister, said: "I took it for two weeks. It comes with a pen and different doses, you take one injection one week, one injection the next week and you take every week, and I've never felt sicker in my life. "I was throwing up, it was horrible. I took a lower dosage the first time I took it then I went up higher. I ended up being in bed for two days, felt so sick, my weight had dropped."

Source: MEGA The OnlyFans model claimed she weighed around 132lbs before dropping down to 126lbs and then 117lbs on the drug.

She continued: "When I was in bed for those two days and it was at the end of it and I just wanted to come off it, because it's not like you can stopping taking it, it's not like a pill that you don't take when you wake up in the morning, it's in your system and it's there. "I felt so sick one day I said to my friend, 'I can't keep any water down, I can't keep any food down, no liquids, nothing. I need to go to hospital, I feel really sick.'"

The English fashion model's health took a startling turn for the worse when she was rushed to the hospital. She suffered a seizure on the way into the emergency room and a nurse was left shocked upon learning the amount of weight Moss lost in such a short period of time. She said on her podcast: "We went to ER at three in the morning, we go and see one of the nurses and she's like 'how much of a dose are you taking?' "I was like however much and she was like 'oh my god, that's so not the amount you should be taking.' She asked how much weight I'd lost in two weeks and I told her."

Source: MEGA Kate Moss, 50, is 24 years older than her 26-year-old half-sister.

Moss continued: "She sent me to the emergency room, and I got wheelchaired through the hospital. "At one point, I went to the bathroom, and I felt really sick, I felt like I was going to pass out, I thought something was happening, I didn't feel good. "As soon as I got into the room where I was seen by another nurse, I literally had a seizure from how dehydrated I was, which was honestly one of the scariest things that has ever happened to me in my life."

She joked in the video: "You guys are smoking a joint with Lottie. I'm getting the munchies so bad. I'm so high right now I can't even lie to you guys." Lottie Moss also discussed her rehab stint, saying: "I was away for like a month in rehab for separate issues – like mental health stuff – I like being open about that stuff, I think it's so important. "I was away and I couldn't smoke weed in there because you cant take drugs, but I'm happy that I can now, because it just really helps me with relaxing and stress – I have a lot of anxiety. "My tolerance with weed went straight down when I went to rehab but I'm so much better. I was very depressed and very unhappy but I'm so much happier now. I'm feeling better about life." Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

