Dave Grohl's 'Newborn Lovechild Daughter' Picture Goes Viral — Before Cheating Foo Fighters Rocker Furiously Slams It as Fake
An alleged photo of the baby daughter Dave Grohl fathered outside of his marriage to Jordyn Blum has gone viral.
But RadarOnline.com can reveal the Foo Fighters frontman has denied the tyke in the photo is his.
After the post caught fire on social media, Grohl's camp quickly contacted TMZ to claim it was fake.
The picture shows a baby in a car seat holding onto a woman's finger, and the caption reads: "My sweet Roxie Junie Grohl, being your mama has already been the most incredible experience of my life.
"Your daddy was by my side through the entire pregnancy, making sure we were both taken care of, and I'm so grateful for his love and support.
"Every time I look at you, I see so much of your dad in your face .. you are truly a Grohl through and through."
As RadarOnline.com reported, the former Nirvana drummer shocked fans earlier this week by making the lovechild admission.
He wrote on Instagram: "I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage.
"I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her."
Grohl, 55, added he loves his wife of over two decades, Jordyn Blum, 48, and their three daughters Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10.
He also said he wanted to do everything possible to "regain their trust and earn their forgiveness".
Grohl added: "We're grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together."
- Dave Grohl Slammed by Conspiracy Trolls Over Kurt Cobain 'Murder' and Taylor Hawkins Overdose Amid Cheating Scandal
- Dave Grohl Trolled by Army of Swifties Over His Lovechild Scandal After He Took Dig at Their Music Idol: 'Karma is Her Boyfriend!'
- Dave Grohl 'Abandoned' by Family: Cheating Foo Fighters Frontman's Daughters Delete Social Media Accounts Amid Wave of Fan Hatred Over Lovechild Confession
His two oldest daughters deactivated their personal Instagram accounts – pointing towards possible tension within the family.
Grohl also reportedly retained a divorce lawyer before making his announcement.
Blum and Grohl were spotted together at Wimbledon in July. A disgruntled Grohl was seen snapping at an interviewer who was trying to ask him questions.
In August, Blum was also spotted without her wedding ring during an outing with her husband in Los Angeles.
It is not just his family who was surprised by the news, because so were his fans – especially because Grohl has long been considered one of the "good guys" in the rock world.
Fans took to social media to express their thoughts on his cheating and baby revelations.
One fan, while referencing the Foo Fighters hit My Hero, wrote on X: "There goes my hero."
Another added: "Ahh, so disappointing. Always thought he was the last 'good guy-good role model' musician."
Grohl's former flame, Tina Basich, had previously accused the Foo Fighters star of cheating on her years before he admitted to fathering a child with someone who is not his wife.
In her 2003 memoir Pretty Good for a Girl: The Autobiography of a Snowboarding Pioneer, Basich wrote about the pain she experienced when she found out Grohl was pursuing her and another woman during their two-year relationship.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.