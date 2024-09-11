Dave Grohl Trolled by Army of Swifties Over His Lovechild Scandal After He Took Dig at Their Music Idol: 'Karma is Her Boyfriend!'
Taylor Swift fans were quick to blame Dave Grohl's cheating scandal on "karma".
RadarOnline.com can reveal Swifties ripped the Foo Fighters frontman to shreds after he announced he fathered a child with another woman outside of his marriage.
The pop star's fan base wasted no time ridiculing Grohl, 55, after he ruffled feathers earlier this year during a concert by insinuating Swift, 34, lip synced during shows.
Swiftie's relished in Grohl's scandal after the former Nirvana drummer seemingly took a jab at the Anti Hero singer during a concert in London in June. At the time, Swift was playing a show at nearby Wembley Stadium as part of her European Eras Tour dates.
He told the crowd: "I tell you, man, you don't want to suffer the wrath of Taylor Swift.
"So we like to call our tour the 'Errors Tour.' We've had more than a few eras, and more than a few f------ errors as well. Just a couple.
"That's because we actually play live. What?! Just saying. You guys like raw, live rock 'n' roll music, right? You came to the right f------ place."
After his comments went viral, Swifties expressed disappointment and confusion over Grohl's unprovoked remarks, especially considering how he previously praised Swift's talent, but the incident eventually blew over – until Grohl issued the shocking announcement about his love child on Tuesday.
He wrote in an Instagram post: "I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage.
"I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness.
"We're grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together."
While the former Nirvana drummer notably turned off his comments on the bombshell Instagram post, that didn't stop Swift's fans, still fuming over his June remarks, from slamming him online.
One X user mocked Grohl by referencing the lyrics to Swift's hit song Karma: "dave grohl having his one sided beef with taylor and then him having a child OUTSIDE OF HIS MARRIAGE. karma is her boyfriend! x."
Another echoed: "Karmas a relaxing thought eh Dave Grohl?"
A third added: "So Dave Grohl attacked Taylor Swift's artistic integrity earlier this year for no reason and you're only now surprised he has no respect for women."
A fourth X user claimed "we now know why dave grohl doesn’t like taylor swift. she writes songs about men like him", while another added: "The audacity of Dave grohl to throw shade at Taylor swift and then be a cheater on top of it? Sick."
Swifties weren't the only ones outraged at Grohl. His own fan base called him out over the scandal, too.
Gutted fans turned the lyrics of one of the Foo Fighters' most popular songs, My Hero, around on Grohl.
They mocked, "there goes my hero" as they slammed the once-considered "nicest guy in rock" a "disgrace" and "scum".
One disappointed fan wrote: "Regain trust? For having no respect for your wife? Yeah move along".
A second added: "This whole Dave Grohl breaking news is a whole 'I am not angry, just disappointed' kind of moment…but the thing is, I am incredibly angry, his poor wife and kids. The man is a hero of mine, thought he was one of the good ones. But….wow."
