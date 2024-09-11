'Vanderpump Rules' Stars Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney Bring Twist in Sandwich Shop Legal Battle as Bitter Chef Accuses Them of Ghosting 'Business Deal'

Davidi claimed the three of them "entered a partnership" in June of 2023 to "jointly engage in the business of developing, creating, owning, operating, promoting, commercially exploiting, and otherwise profiting and benefiting from" the West Hollywood eatery, Something About Her.

In the lawsuit filed in Los Angeles County on July 18, Davidi alleged Madix and Maloney agreed to fork over $7,500 in monthly "management fees" that were to increase to $10K per month beginning in 2024. These payments, according to Davidi, were to continue throughout their partnership — which she claimed was "perpetual".

In her role as "COO/Director of Culinary", Davidi was to "direct, oversee, and supervise culinary and restaurant operations", her complaint said. She claimed to have had "a host of agreed-upon tasks, responsibilities, participation, and authority in the management of the partnership".