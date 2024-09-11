Christina Aguilera Sparks Health Fears as She Drops 40Lbs Amid Yo-Yo Weight Battle: 'Diets Shorten Lives and Cause Heart Attack Risks!'
There is a lot less to love of pop princess Christina Aguilera these days.
And RadarOnline.com can reveal the Beautiful singer's recent 40lb weight loss has sparked concern among friends and health professionals.
Those closest to Aguilera are said to be concerned about the potential risks associated with dramatic weight fluctuations.
Aguilera's slimmed-down figure sparked speculation she has turned to the popular weight-loss drug Ozempic, but the singer has never confirmed or denied the use of any medication.
But a music insider said the constant back and forth is unhealthy.
The source said: "Whether she's using Ozempic or not, yo-yo dieting is neither good nor sustainable for anyone."
Aguilera's weight has fluctuated throughout her career, beginning in 2002, when she gained around 15lbs during her tour.
The singer has battled her weight for years, with some of the most dramatic shifts occurring after her 2008 pregnancy with her first son, Max.
After giving birth, she dropped 40lbs, only to regain the weight during and after her divorce from Jordan Bratman, 47.
By the time Aguilera, 43, appeared as a judge on The Voice, she had reportedly lost another 35lbs.
However, the weight eventually returned, and by 2022, the singer's weight gain was once again a topic of media speculation.
Now, the dramatic weight loss has sparked renewed concern for her well-being.
- We Name the Huge Stars in the Frame to Play Britney Spears in Her Tell-All Biopic — From Break-Out 'Euphoria' Actress to Scandal-Mired Blake Lively
- Christina Aguilera Drops 40 Lbs in Dramatic Weight Loss as Fans Question ‘How Did She Do It?’
- 'I See What Side She’s On': Christina Aguilera Faces Backlash for Performing at Russian Billionaire's Lavish Birthday Bash
Dr. Stuart Fischer, author of The Park Avenue Diet, has commented on the situation, estimating Aguilera once weighed over 140lbs but now appears to be just above 100lbs.
Along with other medical experts, he is concerned about the potential long-term effects of such drastic weight loss.
Longevity expert Dr. Gabe Mirkin also warned yo-yo dieting can have severe consequences for overall health.
He said: "Diets that cause rapid weight loss can shorten lives and increase the risk of heart attacks and premature death."
Mirkin also cautioned drugs like Ozempic, if used improperly, can damage vital organs, including the pancreas, gall bladder, and kidneys.
Neither doctor has treated the Genie in a Bottle singer.
As RadarOnline.com reported, this wouldn't be the first time Aguilera caused concerns about her apparent weight loss.
In July, while introducing a partnership with Playground's Catherine Magee and Sandy Vukovic, the singer showcased her slimmer figure – and fans were left torn.
One fan commented: "How did she lose so much weight?"
Another wrote: "I want to be hot like Xtina."
But some fans were less enthusiastic about the singer's weight loss reveal.
An Instagram user asked: "What happened to all that nice weight she had? She used to have beautiful curves."
Another shared their theory, saying: "Starts with an O end with zempic."
Despite some skeptics, loyal followers defended the star amid discussions surrounding her evolving appearance and ongoing music career.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.