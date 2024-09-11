'SNL' Shake-Up: Show Adds Three New Cast Members For Season 50 After Fans Brand it 'Unfunny and Woke': 'It Sucks'

Saturday Night Live has survived numerous scandals, tragedies and blunders over 49 seasons, but its current era has threatened its legacy.

RadarOnline.com can reveal viewers have branded the long-running late night comedy sketch show "unfunny" and "woke", prompting bosses to overhaul the current cast lineup in an attempt to win back viewers.

Three new cast members have been added as the show celebrates its historic 50th season.