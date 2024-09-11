'SNL' Shake-Up: Show Adds Three New Cast Members For Season 50 After Fans Brand it 'Unfunny and Woke': 'It Sucks'
Saturday Night Live has survived numerous scandals, tragedies and blunders over 49 seasons, but its current era has threatened its legacy.
RadarOnline.com can reveal viewers have branded the long-running late night comedy sketch show "unfunny" and "woke", prompting bosses to overhaul the current cast lineup in an attempt to win back viewers.
Three new cast members have been added as the show celebrates its historic 50th season.
Over the past 49 seasons, SNL has cemented itself as a fixture in pop culture history. It's been responsible for launching the careers of some of the most famous comedians – including Will Ferrell, Tina Fey, Adam Sandler, Eddie Murphy, Jimmy Fallon and Kristen Wiig, to name a few.
But the show has struggled with viewership in recent years as many loyal viewers voiced disappointment in the show straying from its witty roots for political correctness.
On X, one viewer commented, "snl is so painfully unfunny, anyone with me?"
Other users quickly agreed with one replying: "It used to be good but i fear it’s just not as funny anymore."
Another X user shared a photo of Gilda Radner as her hit character Roseanne Roseannadanna and captioned the post: "I miss the humor from this era."
The post prompted a reply from another user who added: "Yes! SNL has SUCKED now for over a decade and is completely WOKE now too! It's unwatchable!"
In a desperate attempt to reverse course and win back viewership, NBC bosses made the shocking decision to terminate some of the show's veteran stars and replace them with fresh talent.
Newcomers Ashley Padilla, Emil Wakim and Jane Wickline were tapped to join Season 50, which premieres on September 28.
Padilla has been with L.A.'s Groundlings since 2021 and has been featured on Larry David's Curb Your Enthusiasm. Wakim has performed stand-up on the Tonight Show and Wickline is part of popular TikTok ensemble Stapleview, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
- Poignant Footage of Showbiz Casualty Matthew Perry Performing With Drug-Mad '90s Hellraisers Oasis Resurfaces — as Rockers Gear Up for $530M Reunion Tour
- Kacey Musgraves Strips Nude for New Project — Three Years After Wardrobe Blunder During 'Saturday Night Live' Performance
- 'Gotta Read the Polls': 'SNL' Audience Groans as Michael Che Jokes About Biden 'No Longer Connecting With Black Communities'
The additions come after now-former cast members Punkie Johnson and Molly Kearney announced their exits over the summer.
Meanwhile, featured Season 49 cast member Chloe Troast revealed she would not be returning to show in an Instagram story post on Monday.
Troast wrote: "Unfortunately I was not asked back to SNL this season. I wish I was going back to be with all the amazing friends I made there, it truly felt like home. But it wasn’t in the cards."
While Troast was axed, featured cast member Marcello Hernandez, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker were promoted to the main cast for the upcoming season.
Another familiar face is also said to be returning to the show. Maya Rudolph will return to resurrect her impression of Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of November's presidential election.
The show additionally plans to celebrate the milestone season with a three-hour special on February 16, 2025.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.