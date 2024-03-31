'Gotta Read the Polls': 'SNL' Audience Groans as Michael Che Jokes About Biden 'No Longer Connecting With Black Communities'

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Jost kicked off the segment by mocking Trump. "Four presidents visited New York City at the same time on Thursday, three to do a joint fundraiser at Radio City and one to sell bibles door to door," he joked.

"Donald Trump has partnered with country music star Lee Greenwood to sell a $60 special edition of the bible that also includes the Constitution, the lyrics to Greenwood's "God Bless the U.S.A. and, I assume, God's letter of resignation," he continued.

"This Bible is mostly the same. But Trump’s version ends with Jesus' disciples storming Jerusalem to overturn the results of the crucifixion."