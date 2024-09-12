Your tip
Dave Grohl Slammed by Conspiracy Trolls Over Kurt Cobain ‘murder’ and Taylor Hawkins Overdose Amid Cheating Scandal

Composite photo Kurt Cobain Dave Grohl Taylor Hawkins
Source: MEGA

Dave Grohl's cheating scandal has prompted conspiracy trolls to recklessly blame him for the deaths of Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

By:

Sept. 11 2024, Published 11:30 p.m. ET

Dave Grohl has been targeted by conspiracy trolls recklessly blaming him for the deaths of two beloved bandmates amid his cheating scandal.

RadarOnline.com can confirm the Foo Fighters frontman’s “good guy” image has been tainted by his stunning admission that he fathered a secret love child.

Online conspiracy theorists are now pouncing on his fall from grace, by sickeningly linking him to the deaths of Nirvana’s Kurt Cobain and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Dave Grohl Instagram post
Source: MEGA; @davestruestories/Instagram

Dave Grohl is feeling the fury from social media after confessing to fathering a daughter out of wedlock.

Cobain died by suicide in 1994, officials said, after he shot himself in the head. Hawkins was determined to have died from a drug overdose in 2022.

But Grohl’s musical links with the duo, aided by his cheating, have apparently driven conspiracy theorists to suggest he may have played a role in their tragic deaths.

Writing on X, one user said: “Dave Grohl: he was with Kurt Cobain in Nirvana, Cobain committed suicide.

"Was with Taylor Hawkins in the Foo Fighters, Hawkins dies of an overdose.

“Now 55-year-old Grohl, married with 3 daughters, announces that he has a son out of wedlock, but he loves his wife and daughters. They are evil entities.”

Kurt Cobain
Source: MEGA

Cobain's 1994 death was ruled a suicide

Another post read: “Dave Grohl cheated on his wife now there’s people on Facebook saying he murdered Kurt. I beg y’all to shut the f*** up once in your life.”

A third speculated: “As a true hater, I feel validated now that Dave Grohl has been outed as a dirtbag. More proof he killed Kurt. Just saying”.

Grohl shocked the music world on Tuesday by revealing he had fathered a fourth child, this time out of wedlock.

Posting a statement on his Instagram page, Grohl wrote: “I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage.

“I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her.

“I love my wife and children and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness.

“We're grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together."

MORE ON:
Dave Grohl
Dave Grohl Jordyn Blum
Source: MEGA

Grohl has been married to former model Jordyn Blum since 2003.

The revelation sparked anger from fans, as “there goes my hero” started trending on social media, a play on the lyrics of Foo Fighters hit, My Hero.

Grohl's wife of 21 years, Jordyn Blum, had yet to comment on her husband’s infidelity, while two of his daughters Violet, 18, and Harper, 15, deleted their social media profiles, rather than come out and support their scandal-hit father.

Grohl has previously told how he considered quitting music in the wake of Cobain’s shock suicide at the peak of Nirvana’s powers.

He said: “I wasn't sure about playing music again. Dreams always give me this initial burst of happiness and joy, because Kurt is always in them.

Foo Fighters
Source: MEGA

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins' 2022 death was ruled to have been an overdose.

“It's like, 'Oh! he's still alive! ' There's never an explanation for that. Just that charming feeling.”

He admitted to being offered a job as a drummer by singer Tom Petty when he decided not to continue with Nirvana.

Grohl explained: “Every time I sit on a drum stool, I see Kurt.

“I had a kind of post-traumatic stress disorder and afraid of letting it break me down. When Tom Petty asked, he wasn't ready to go there yet.”

Speaking about Hawkins at the drummer’s tribute concert at Wembley Stadium, which took place six months after his death, an emotional Grohl told fans: “Taylor loved to jam and record with anybody and everybody. He loved to play music every day. And there aren’t too many people that he’s never jammed with.

“So this collection of friends and family and musicians, this is all brought together by him and we’re all connected here today by that one guy.”

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

