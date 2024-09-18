Homesick Harry 'Planning to Quit U.S. and Wife Meghan Markle': He's 'Sick of Her American Dream and Wants Pals Back'
Frozen-out Prince Harry is said to be ready to ditch California and his demanding wife Meghan Markle and return to England and the royal family.
Sources say Harry has been quietly begging friends he ghosted when he stepped down from his royal duties to help him find his way back home, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
One insider said: "There's clearly trouble in their California paradise.
"If things were going the way Meghan assured him they would, why would Harry be so desperately trying to finagle a return to the country and family he's relentlessly bashed?"
The source claimed Harry's unhappiness and drop in popularity in both Britain and the U.S. could lead to a nasty split and custody war for him and Markle.
They continued: "Obviously he's not happy.
"His wife's promises are rapidly running thin and their popularity is at an all-time low – in Britain and in the U.S., where A-listers who were apparently tripping over themselves to befriend the redheaded royal after his return to England could be setting the stage for a bitter divorce and custody war."
Meanwhile, Markle, 43, has made it clear England is not where she and their kids, Archie, five, and Lillibet, two, need to be, especially when it comes to her career aspirations.
The source said: "She is determined to become an international superstar, and I can't imagine her ever willingly returning to Harry's hated homeland."
Harry's hopes of mending the rift with his family were dashed after his disastrous last-minute solo visit to England for the Aug. 29 memorial for his late uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes.
Prince William, 43, and Harry, 40, sat far apart at the funeral and did not speak. The coldness between the brothers remained even though the 27th anniversary of the death of their mom, Diana, on Aug. 31, was just two days away at the time.
The source continued: "Harry's trip was his first step in mending bridges, especially with his cancer-stricken father, King Charles.
"Diana's family, including her sister Lady Jane, Lord Fellowes' widow, has worked hard to keep communications open since palace doors were slammed in Harry's face after his toxic attacks on the royal family.
"But some confidants with inside palace knowledge believe the prince has realized most of everything is Meghan's fault."
After struggling to succeed in the U.S., the Duke of Sussex also hopes to reclaim his royal duties.
The source continued: "He's become Meghan's ambitious plus-one, trotted out only for camera-ready face time.
"Almost nothing they've tried has succeeded financially – apart from blasting Harry's family with outrageous accusations of racism, cruelty and violence in his book, Spare, TV interviews and a Netflix documentary series."
The source claimed Harry blames his "publicity-obsessed wife" for continuing to push him into the shadows.
They said: "He's apparently sick of being overshadowed and seen as Meghan's personal lap dog."
Harry and Meghan's recent visits to Nigeria and Colombia were also branded "fake tours" by the insider.
They continued: "It's like he's the spare to Meghan like he was the spare heir to the throne behind his brother, William. I'm told he has few friends and feels isolated in their Montecito mansion.
"It shouldn't be a surprise he's plotting a secret return to England."
Even if Harry truly wants to return to England, and even though King Charles, 75, might be open to a reconciliation, the insider said the future King William and his wife, Kate Middleton, 43, are not.
They said: "After all the vile attacks Harry leveled on them and the family, they can never be trusted.
"That's good news for Meghan and the future of her marriage. Her success depends on keeping Harry and their royal titles!"
