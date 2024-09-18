Homesick Harry 'Planning to Quit U.S. and Wife Meghan Markle': He's 'Sick of Her American Dream and Wants Pals Back'

One insider said: "There's clearly trouble in their California paradise.

"If things were going the way Meghan assured him they would, why would Harry be so desperately trying to finagle a return to the country and family he's relentlessly bashed?"

The source claimed Harry's unhappiness and drop in popularity in both Britain and the U.S. could lead to a nasty split and custody war for him and Markle.

They continued: "Obviously he's not happy.

"His wife's promises are rapidly running thin and their popularity is at an all-time low – in Britain and in the U.S., where A-listers who were apparently tripping over themselves to befriend the redheaded royal after his return to England could be setting the stage for a bitter divorce and custody war."