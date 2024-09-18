Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Lawyer Declares Jailed Rapper Is Getting 'Treatment and Therapy' Amid Sex Trafficking Charges

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is finally getting help as he sits in jail awaiting trial on serious sex crime charges.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the disgraced music mogul's attorney Marc Agnifilo claimed his client is getting "treatment and therapy" during the rapper's arraignment hearing on Tuesday.

Agnifilio, 60, said Combs is currently in "treatment and therapy for things that most respectfully he needs treatment and therapy for and he's getting that".