Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Lawyer Declares Jailed Rapper Is Getting 'Treatment and Therapy' Amid Sex Trafficking Charges
Sean 'Diddy' Combs is finally getting help as he sits in jail awaiting trial on serious sex crime charges.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the disgraced music mogul's attorney Marc Agnifilo claimed his client is getting "treatment and therapy" during the rapper's arraignment hearing on Tuesday.
Agnifilio, 60, said Combs is currently in "treatment and therapy for things that most respectfully he needs treatment and therapy for and he's getting that".
He added: "Mr. Combs is not a perfect person. There's been drug use, there's been toxic relationships – which I think were mutual in their toxicity as these things often are."
The lawyer also said Combs' decision to get help "at the ripe age of 54" should be applauded, according to People, although he did not detail specifically what the jailed rapper is receiving treatment for.
As RadarOnline.com reported, agents from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security descended on a midtown Manhattan hotel at 8:25pm on Monday and took Combs into custody.
Prosecutors allege the I'll Be Missing You rapper had what appeared to be drugs in the hotel room where he was arrested.
A 14-page federal indictment unsealed on Tuesday charged Combs with sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.
Details of Combs' indictment were also unsealed and accused him of forcing his alleged victims to participate in "freak offs" which were described as "elaborate and produced sex performances".
According to court documents, Combs is accused of using drugs like cocaine, ketamine and oxycodone – as well as his influence – to "coerce" and "intimidate" women to join "freak offs" which were sometimes captured on camera without the victims' knowledge.
At least 1,000 bottles of baby oil were recovered from the "freak off supplies" when the music mogul's Holmby Hills, California and Miami, Florida mansions were raided by federal agents on March 25.
A search of his Miami mansion also revealed a stash of weapons Combs allegedly used to further "intimidate and threaten" his suspected victims and witnesses.
- Diddy's Day of Reckoning: Read the Groveling Letter Rapper Wrote to Judge in Last-Ditch Bid to Be Freed From Jail
- PICTURED: Smug-Looking Sean 'Diddy' Combs Caught on Camera Chilling in Central Park and Snapping Selfies With Fans Before Arrest
- Diddy Jailed! Sean Combs Denied $50M Bail on Sex Trafficking Charges — After 50 Cent Mocks Him For Having '1,000 Bottles of Lube' in His House
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams, during a press conferences after the rapper's arrest and indictment, alleged Combs "used the business empire he controlled to carry out criminal activity including sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and the obstruction of justice."
Williams also said Combs "used force, threats of force and coercion to cause victims to engage in extended sexual performances with male commercial sex workers, some of whom he transported or caused to be transported over state lines".
As for the "freak offs", Williams alleged they "sometimes lasted days at a time", "involved multiple commercial sex workers" and "often involved a variety of narcotics such as ketamine, ecstasy and GHB" which Combs "distributed to the sex workers to keep them obedient and compliant".
He added: "When Combs didn't get his way, he was violent and subjected victims to physical, emotional and verbal abuse so that they would participate in the freak-offs."
Combs begged a federal judge to accept his $50million bail proposal in a letter on Tuesday, and his lawyers insisted Combs is not a "risk of flight" or a "danger to anyone in the community".
Still, the federal judge rejected the $50million bail proposal and ordered Combs to remain behind bars until his trial. Combs and his team are scheduled to appear in court at 3:30pm on Wednesday to appeal the judge's bail decision.
Agnifilo appeared on CNN on Tuesday night and reiterated many of the points he made in the letter to the judge requesting bail for Combs.
He told the outlet: "I called the prosecutors myself. I said, 'Mr. Combs is in New York. Do you want to know where he is? If you want to know where he is, I'll tell you where he is, but he wants to surrender. He's here to surrender.'
"They didn't want him to surrender because if he surrenders, they don't get to tell the judge that he's a flight risk and he's a danger. Who as a danger and a flight risk would fly to New York and surrender? So they didn't want him to surrender."
CNN reported Combs is in pretrial detention in a "Special Housing Unit" at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.
The "Special Housing Unit" has been described as being "separate from the general prison population and is used to protect inmates who require additional protection".
Besides Wednesday's bond appeal hearing, Combs also has another conference hearing set for September 24.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Combs' team for comment.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.