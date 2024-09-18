Diddy's Day of Reckoning: Read the Groveling Letter Rapper Wrote to Judge in Last-Ditch Bid to Be Freed From Jail

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is languishing behind bars after a judge denied his $50million bail request.

And RadarOnline.com can now reveal the groveling letter Combs, 54, wrote to the judge in a last-ditch effort to be freed from jail after his arrest on sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution charges on Monday night.

The disgraced music mogul's lawyers, in a letter submitted to the court on Tuesday, wrote: "This letter will walk the Court through a series of actions taken by Mr. Combs over the past six months that prove that he is not a risk of flight or a danger to anyone in the community.

"These actions prove that Mr. Combs is eminently trustworthy, that he is demonstrably committed to showing his innocence in Court in the context of this case, and that he should be released, on the conditions proposed, in order to do so."