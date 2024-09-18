Diddy's Day of Reckoning: Read the Groveling Letter Rapper Wrote to Judge in Last-Ditch Bid to Be Freed From Jail
Sean 'Diddy' Combs is languishing behind bars after a judge denied his $50million bail request.
And RadarOnline.com can now reveal the groveling letter Combs, 54, wrote to the judge in a last-ditch effort to be freed from jail after his arrest on sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution charges on Monday night.
The disgraced music mogul's lawyers, in a letter submitted to the court on Tuesday, wrote: "This letter will walk the Court through a series of actions taken by Mr. Combs over the past six months that prove that he is not a risk of flight or a danger to anyone in the community.
"These actions prove that Mr. Combs is eminently trustworthy, that he is demonstrably committed to showing his innocence in Court in the context of this case, and that he should be released, on the conditions proposed, in order to do so."
The I'll Be Missing You rapper's defense team claimed Combs surrendered his passport to them on April 1, which was just one week after agents raided his Holmby Hills, California and Miami, Florida properties.
Combs also "voluntarily traveled" from Miami to New York City upon learning of his imminent arrest.
The letter continued: "The first thing the Court should know is that when it became apparent to his counsel that Mr. Combs would at some point soon be formally charged, he did something extraordinary: He left his home in Miami and travelled to New York, the very location of the prosecutors and agents investigating him.
"Through counsel, Mr. Combs promptly told the Government that he had voluntarily come to New York, offered to tell them specifically where he was, and offered to turn himself in at the appropriate time.
"Even though Mr. Combs came to New York, authorized his lawyers to tell the Government of his location, and offered to self-surrender, the Government effected an arrest last evening.
"This, we know, is the Government's right. However, that he travelled to New York to self-surrender is also something the Court should consider."
According to Combs' counsel, the embattled record producer was "fully aware" the Southern District of New York was investigating him for racketeering, sex trafficking and other offenses since before the raids on his homes on March 25.
Instead of fleeing the country, Combs took action to "show his trustworthiness" and "lack of flight risk".
The letter said: "This was not the first action Mr. Combs took to show his trustworthiness and lack of flight risk. Indeed, it is part of a pattern since even before the March 25, 2024, searches on Mr. Combs' residences.
"Mr. Combs and his counsel have been fully aware that the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York has been conducting an investigation involving allegations concerning Racketeering and Sex Trafficking, and other offenses.
"Knowing for these many months that he would be indicted, Mr. Combs has done everything (as will be set out below) to work with the prosecutors in ways that are unusual, if not unprecedented.
"In light of these circumstances, he can rebut the presumption of detention here due to his extraordinary actions in this investigation.
"Mr. Combs should be released on the conditions proposed so that he can fight this case in Court effectively.
- PICTURED: Smug-Looking Sean 'Diddy' Combs Caught on Camera Chilling in Central Park and Snapping Selfies With Fans Before Arrest
- Diddy Jailed! Sean Combs Denied $50M Bail on Sex Trafficking Charges — After 50 Cent Mocks Him For Having '1,000 Bottles of Lube' in His House
- Aubrey O’Day Breaks Silence Over ‘Diddy’ Arrest By Sharing Post About ‘Justice’ – As Reaction Explodes on Socials After Rapper Seized in 'Sex Trafficking Probe'
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
The proposed package offered by Combs in exchange for his release from prison, which was ultimately denied by the judge overseeing his case, included $50million secured by the equity in his $48million Miami mansion. The remaining $2million was to be secured by the equity in his mother's Florida home.
Combs' attorneys also vowed to restrict the rapper's travel to only Miami, New York City and New Jersey so he could "attend Court, meet with his counsel, and attend medical appointments".
They also claimed the music mogul-turned-accused sex trafficker is trying to sell his private jet, and requested Combs be placed on "home detention with GPS monitoring".
As RadarOnline.com reported, agents from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security descended on a midtown Manhattan hotel on Monday night and took Combs into custody.
A 14-page federal indictment unsealed on Tuesday charged Combs with sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.
The rapper and music mogul pleaded not guilty during an arraignment hearing on Tuesday. A federal judge also rejected the bail proposal made by Combs' attorneys on Tuesday and ruled to hold him behind bars until his trial.
Combs' lawyer Marc Agnifilo described the rapper's arrest as an "unjust prosecution". He also said Combs "looks forward to clearing his name in court".
Agnifilo said: "Sean 'Diddy' Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children, and working to uplift the Black community.
"He is an imperfect person but is not criminal. To his credit, Mr. Combs has been nothing but cooperative with this investigation, and he voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of these charges."
He added: "Please reserve your judgment until you have all the facts.
"These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Combs' team for comment.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.