Inside Tortured Jackson 5's Secret World: Seedy Sex Habits of Group Revealed in Wake of Tito Jackson’s Death Aged 70
Sensational claims about the secret sordid world of the famed Jackson 5 have resurfaced in the wake of Tito Jackson's death at age 70.
RadarOnline.com can reveal disturbing details about the Jackson brothers' alleged sexual habits – and the lasting impact on vulnerable young star Michael Jackson growing up.
Michael and his brothers – including Tito, Jackie, Jermaine and Randy – were signed to Motown Records when the King of Pop was just nine-years-old in 1967.
When Michael was 11-years-old, the group released their first single, I Want You Back, which soared to the top of the charts. But in 1970, when they began their first concert tour, Michael was said to be "frightened" to learn how popular the family band was.
Jermaine previously recalled: "Michael was scared to death. The rest of us were more amazed than scared, but he was genuinely frightened."
Although Michael was a minor, he became a sex symbol for millions of swooning teens.
He once said: "I think it's fun that girls think I'm sexy, but it's all just fantasy. I like to make my fans happy so I pose or dance in a way that makes them think I'm romantic. But really, I'm not that way."
While Michael confessed he had no interest in groupies, his older brothers Jackie and Jermaine were said to have taken full advantage of their fame – and allegedly forced him to listen as they had sex with fans.
One girl recalled hearing a disgusted Michael tell his brothers: "Nice! Now will you please go to sleep."
Michael was also said to be deeply affected by his father Joe Jackson's brazen infidelities. He would often tell the boys goodnight before sauntering off to his bedroom with a woman on his arm.
Marlon said: "Joe thought it was funny, but we were very upset by it."
The Jackson family's alleged sexual habits are the latest family secret to be uncovered in the wake of Tito's death.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Tito and his siblings were said to be uncomfortable with and jealous of Michael's success as he surpassed the group and dominated charts with his solo career.
Resentment deepened when their father seemingly chose to side with Michael over them.
One insider close to the family said: "One day I heard Joseph lecture Jackie and Tito in front of their mother.
"He said, 'You all sit around waiting for Michael, waiting for the candy store owner to open up the vault and make you rich.
"The problem is that you are all lazy. You all never worked as hard as Michael, so he doesn’t want to do anything with you.'"
Another source told the National Enquirer: "Michael may have sabotaged them all but especially Jermaine.
"Michael got a lot of help with timing, but Jermaine was the one who was supposed to be the superstar.
"He stayed at Motown under Berry’s wing. He was the hitmaker, the starmaker, and Jermaine should have been the star.
"Michael was lucky and got everything his brothers never would."
