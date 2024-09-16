Horrific Family Secret Tito Jackson Took to the Grave: He and His Brothers Were Crazed With Jealousy Over Tragic MJ’s Success
Tito Jackson was plagued with jealousy over his superstar brother's global success before he passed away.
The late singer, who died on Sunday aged 70, was part of the iconic Motown group The Jackson 5 alongside his brothers Jackie, Jermaine, Marlon and most famously, Michael, who went onto become known as the King of Pop.
But RadarOnline.com can reveal Tito and his siblings were never comfortable with Michael's success, who surpassed the band’s achievements by securing his own solo success on a global scale.
And resentment towards the brother grew when their father Joseph sided with the Thriller star over them.
A family insider said: "One day I heard Joseph lecture Jackie and Tito in front of their mother.
"He said, 'You all sit around waiting for Michael, waiting for the candy store owner to open up the vault and make you rich.
"‘The problem is that you are all lazy. You all never worked as hard as Michael, so he doesn’t want to do anything with you.'"
The fourth oldest Jackson sibling Jermaine had the biggest issues with the singer during the height of his fame as HE was the one originally tapped to be the band’s breakout star.
He made an instant impression with Barry Gordy, the boss of Motown, the band’s record label and left the band in 1976 to start a solo career before rejoining eight years later.
A source told The National Examiner: "Michael may have sabotaged them all but especially Jermaine.
"Michael got a lot of help with timing, but Jermaine was the one who was supposed to be the superstar.
"He stayed at Motown under Berry’s wing.
"He was the hitmaker, the starmaker, and Jermaine should have been the star.
"Michael was lucky and got everything his brothers never would."
And Jackie, the eldest sibling, questioned Michael’s talent without his brothers.
According to the publication, he told an insider at the time: "He hasn’t had a real hit, and he’s being used by Elizabeth Taylor and white people.
"He’s nothing without us."
Michael, regarded as one of the best-selling music artists of all time, saw his own career tainted by allegations of sexual abuse against boys, plus excessive drug use.
He died in 2009 aged 50 and allegedly before his memorial service at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, his older sister Rebby’s late husband Natianiel ripped into his brothers, including Tito.
A source told the publication: "The jealousy was real and I’ve never seen anything like it in any family.
"By the time they became celebrities, they had so much resentment for each other that they forgot what love really is."
Tito is believed to have died on Sunday and family friend Steve Manning claims he suffered heart attack while driving, but this has yet to be confirmed.
His sons Tay, Taryll and TJ – who perfomed as pop group 3T – said they were "shocked, saddened and heartbroken" by the singer's death.
The trio wrote on Instagram: "It's with heavy hearts that we announce that our beloved father, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Tito Jackson is no longer with us.
"We are shocked, saddened and heartbroken. Our father was an incredible man who cared about everyone and their well-being.
"Some of you may know him as Tito Jackson from the legendary Jackson 5, some may know him as 'Coach Tito' or some know him as 'Poppa T'.
"Nevertheless, he will be missed tremendously. It will forever be 'Tito Time' for us. Please remember to do what our father always preached and that is 'Love One Another'. We love you Pops."
