Kimberly Guilfoyle Rocked After Donald Trump Jr. 'Caught Kissing' Glamorous Florida Socialite Bettina Anderson During Brunch Date

Donald Trump Jr. was reportedly caught kissing the "It Girl" of West Palm Beach – and it wasn't fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the ex-president's son's alleged intimate moment with Bettina Anderson has fueled gossip around the tightknit upscale Florida community about the status of his relationship with Guilfoyle.

The eyebrow-raising incident between Trump, 46, and Anderson, 37, reportedly took place at a meeting his fiancée did not attend.