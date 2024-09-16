Kimberly Guilfoyle Rocked After Donald Trump Jr. 'Caught Kissing' Glamorous Florida Socialite Bettina Anderson During Brunch Date
Donald Trump Jr. was reportedly caught kissing the "It Girl" of West Palm Beach – and it wasn't fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the ex-president's son's alleged intimate moment with Bettina Anderson has fueled gossip around the tightknit upscale Florida community about the status of his relationship with Guilfoyle.
The eyebrow-raising incident between Trump, 46, and Anderson, 37, reportedly took place at a meeting his fiancée did not attend.
Anderson, who was described as a model, influencer and philanthropist, was first spotted getting cozy with Trump during a brunch date last month.
Photos caught the pair together at The Honor Bar, which is located inside Palm Beach's Royal Poinciana Plaza shopping center, on August 17, according to the Daily Mail.
Eyewitnesses shot down the notion the brunch was for business purposes, as they cited the flirtatious nature between the model and ex-president's son.
One claimed Anderson was seen planting a kiss on Trump on at least three occasions.
The eyewitness said: "She seemed totally smitten with Don – and he with her.
"They looked totally relaxed, she wearing a white shirt tied off to show her midriff and wide leg pants, he in shorts and a t-shirt."
Another source echoed the familiarity on display between Trump and Anderson, who allegedly rubbed the 46-year-old's thigh at one point during the brunch.
The first eyewitness insisted, "They were definitely on a date" before clarifying, "They weren't exactly making out, but the kisses were romantic – and you could tell they were intimate with each other".
A third source added: "I guess they're not trying to hide it. They've been seen together all over Palm Beach."
Insiders within earshot of the duo claimed their conservation suggested the brunch was a regular occurrence.
After Trump gave his food order, Anderson was reportedly overhead replying: "Oh, you're getting that? You don't usually get that."
Moreover, the pair appeared to be friendly with the waiter – and proceeded to fill them in on alleged plans to travel to Islamorada, a popular destination in the Florida Keys.
Just one day after multiple witnesses saw Trump and Anderson together at The Honor Bar, he was spotted out with his fiancée during the MAGA boat parade in Palm Beach County.
Photos caught Trump waving to the parade from the back patio of a luxury home as Guilfoyle was seen nearby.
Meanwhile, a telling anniversary post from Trump seemingly hit back at rumors about their relationship.
He wrote: "Happy 6 year anniversary @kimberlyguilfoyle thanks for always being there no matter what the haters are throwing our way, I love you."
Guilfoyle responded: "You are my best friend and my soulmate. Here's to us and out incredibly blessed life we share together. Looking forward to creating new memories and enjoying more adventures together."
This isn't the first time Trump has faced rumors of being unfaithful to his partner.
In the 2010s, former Danity Kane singer Aubrey O'Day claimed she had an affair with Trump while he was married to Vanessa Trump, the mother of his five children.
She additionally alleged former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen worked feverishly to keep the affair out of the media.
