How The Secret Service Did It: Trump Assassination Attempt Foiled After Agents Tackled Ex-Prez as He Putt on 5th Hole — Suspect Charged

The Secret Service jumped into action and thwarted a second attempt on Donald Trump's life when shots rang out at his West Palm Beach golf course.

RadarOnline.com can reveal agents tackled the ex-president as he was getting ready to putt on the fifth hole within seconds of hearing gunshots.

Additional agents, who were one hole ahead of Trump, 78, fired four shots after they saw the muzzle of the suspect's rifle peaking through bushes. The ex-president was reportedly 400 yards away at the time.