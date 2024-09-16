Your tip
How The Secret Service Did It: Trump Assassination Attempt Foiled After Agents Tackled Ex-Prez as He Putt on 5th Hole — Suspect Charged

Composite photo of Donald Trump, assassination suspect Ryan Wesley Routh.
Source: MEGA

The Secret Service's quick response to Sunday's foiled assassination of Donald Trump has been revealed.

By:

Sept. 16 2024, Published 2:56 p.m. ET

The Secret Service jumped into action and thwarted a second attempt on Donald Trump's life when shots rang out at his West Palm Beach golf course.

RadarOnline.com can reveal agents tackled the ex-president as he was getting ready to putt on the fifth hole within seconds of hearing gunshots.

Additional agents, who were one hole ahead of Trump, 78, fired four shots after they saw the muzzle of the suspect's rifle peaking through bushes. The ex-president was reportedly 400 yards away at the time.

Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Secret service agents tackled the ex-president as he was getting ready to putt on the 5th hole of his golf course.

Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, was identified as the suspect hiding in the bushes with a scope and AR-style rifle. He was arrested and was charged on Monday with possession of firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

North Carolina court records revealed Routh, who has a history of mental illness, has had over 100 criminal counts filed against him, according to NBC News. He has additionally been vocal about his attempts to recruit individuals to fight for Ukraine in the ongoing war with Russia.

Source: @CollinRugg/X

Trump was reportedly 400 to 500-yards away when agents fired at the suspect.

Officials said Routh was "about 400-yards away" from the ex-president when secret service agents foiled his alleged assassination attempt, which is currently being investigated by the FBI.

The criminal complaint also included phone records placing the suspect in "the vicinity of the area along the tree line" at Trump International Golf Club from 1:59 AM until 1:31 PM on Sunday.

donald trump secret service foil second assassination attempt martin county sherrif
Source: MARTIN COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE BODY CAM

Agents fired four shots in the direction of the suspect after they spotted the muzzle of his rifle in the bushes.

Secret service agents' immediate response to Routh's presence on the golf course was detailed by Fox News' Sean Hannity, who had reportedly spoken with Trump several times since Sunday's assassination attempt.

Hannity recalled a first-hand account from Steve Witkoff, who was playing golf with the ex-president.

Witkoff told the news host he and Trump were getting ready to putt when they heard a "pop pop, pop pop" coming from the distance.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
donald trump second assaination attempt florida mega
Source: MEGA

The suspect, Ryan Wesley Routh, was detained after he reportedly fled the scene in a vehicle.

Hannity added "Steve went into great specificity and great detail as to what happened" after they heard the series of loud "pops".

He continued: "Within seconds, the Secret Service pounced on the president and covered him. You had snipers with tripods. They knew the direction where the shots had been fired – and they had eyes on the location where the shots had been fired."

The news host noted the agents recovered an AR-style rifle at the scene and "drone video coverage" located the suspect getting into a vehicle after dropping the weapon. The entire ordeal was said to have happened in a "matter of seconds".

donald trump secret service foil second assassination attempt martin county sherrif
Source: MARTIN COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE

Agents recovered a digital camera, loaded AR-style rifle, two bags and snacks in the area the suspect was hiding.

Agents searched the area where they first spotted the suspect and recovered "a digital camera, two bags, a loaded SKS-style 7.62x39 caliber rifle with a scope, and a black plastic bag containing food".

The official complaint stated the gun's serial number was "obliterated and unreadable to the naked eye".

At 2:14 PM, the Martin County Sheriff's Office initiated a vehicle stop resulting in Routh being detained. A witness who reported seeing the suspect at the golf course earlier was called and positively identified Routh as the suspect.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

