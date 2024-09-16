Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > University Of Idaho Murders

Idaho College Murders: State Supreme Court Drops Bombshell Ruling in Bryan Kohberger Quadruple Homicide Trial

Trial Moved, New Judge Steps In for Bryan Kohberger’s Murder Case
Source: MEGA

The Idaho Supreme Court has moved the trial for quadruple murder suspect Bryan Kohberger and appointed a new judge, officials said.

By:

Sept. 16 2024, Published 2:42 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Idaho Supreme Court has ruled where the trial for quadruple murder suspect Bryan Kohberger will take place next year, in addition to appointing a new judge to the case, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The justices on the Idaho Supreme Court ruled that Kohberger’s trial — and all the legal proceedings pertaining to it — will be held at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise, according to the Idaho Statesman.

Article continues below advertisement
Trial Moved, New Judge Steps In for Bryan Kohberger’s Murder Case
Source: MEGA

Kohberger was arrested at his parents house in Pennsylvania and extradited to Idaho, where he has remained in jail without bond.

In addition, the justices appointed Fourth District Judge Steven Hippler to preside over the high-profile case moving forward.

Trial Moved, New Judge Steps In for Bryan Kohberger’s Murder Case
Source: MEGA

The state Supreme Court determined what new court and judge will be assigned to this case.

This ruling comes after the previous presiding judge, Second District Judge John C. Judge, agreed to move the case out of Latah County amid concerns about publicity and media attention that could jeopardize Kohberger’s right to a fair trial.

The trial for Kohberger was scheduled to start in June 2025, but it is now unclear if this recent ruling will lead to any kind of delays.

Article continues below advertisement
Trial Moved, New Judge Steps In for Bryan Kohberger’s Murder Case
Source: MEGA

Prosecutors have said they plan to seek the death penalty if Kohberger is convicted.

MORE ON:
University Of Idaho Murders

The state supreme court also ordered that custody of Kohberger be transferred to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office. However, Latah County will cover the financial costs related to the high-profile trial.

Article continues below advertisement
Trial Moved, New Judge Steps In for Bryan Kohberger’s Murder Case
Source: @kayleegoncalves/@xanakernodle/@maddiemogen/Instagram

Kohberger allegedly fatally stabbed the four University of Idaho students in November 2022, authorities said.

In November 2022, Kohberger, 29, was studying for a Ph.D. in criminology at Washington State University when police believe he broke into a home in Moscow, Idaho, and allegedly fatally stabbed four students — Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Kernodle's boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20.

Article continues below advertisement

Kohberger was eventually identified as a suspect and charged with four counts of first-degree murder and burglary. He has pleaded not guilty in the case and is currently behind bars without bail.

Last year, the state indicated its intent to pursue the death penalty against Kohberger during his trial.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.