Idaho College Murders: State Supreme Court Drops Bombshell Ruling in Bryan Kohberger Quadruple Homicide Trial
The Idaho Supreme Court has ruled where the trial for quadruple murder suspect Bryan Kohberger will take place next year, in addition to appointing a new judge to the case, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The justices on the Idaho Supreme Court ruled that Kohberger’s trial — and all the legal proceedings pertaining to it — will be held at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise, according to the Idaho Statesman.
In addition, the justices appointed Fourth District Judge Steven Hippler to preside over the high-profile case moving forward.
This ruling comes after the previous presiding judge, Second District Judge John C. Judge, agreed to move the case out of Latah County amid concerns about publicity and media attention that could jeopardize Kohberger’s right to a fair trial.
The trial for Kohberger was scheduled to start in June 2025, but it is now unclear if this recent ruling will lead to any kind of delays.
The state supreme court also ordered that custody of Kohberger be transferred to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office. However, Latah County will cover the financial costs related to the high-profile trial.
In November 2022, Kohberger, 29, was studying for a Ph.D. in criminology at Washington State University when police believe he broke into a home in Moscow, Idaho, and allegedly fatally stabbed four students — Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Kernodle's boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20.
Kohberger was eventually identified as a suspect and charged with four counts of first-degree murder and burglary. He has pleaded not guilty in the case and is currently behind bars without bail.
Last year, the state indicated its intent to pursue the death penalty against Kohberger during his trial.
