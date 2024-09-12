Idaho Judge Delivers Prosecution Major Blow in Suspected Killer Bryan Kohberger Murder Trial Decision

The judge in the trial for quadruple murder suspect Bryan Kohberger has agreed to move the trial to a different location, where he will face charges for killing four University of Idaho students, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

“Considering the undisputed evidence presented by the defense, the extreme nature of the news coverage in this case, and the smaller population in Latah County, the defense has met the rather low standard of demonstrating ‘reasonable likelihood’ that prejudicial news coverage will compromise a fair trial in Latah County,” Idaho Second District Judge John C. Judge wrote in his recent order, CNN reported.