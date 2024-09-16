Tito Jackson's Most Tragic Secrets: How Jackson 5 Star Died 'Haunted' By Ghost of Brother Michael — and His Ex-Wife's Horrific Drowning

Alongside an image of a memorial for Michael in Munich, Germany, Jackson captioned the photo: "Before our show in Munich, my brothers Jackie, Marlon, and I visited the beautiful memorial dedicated to our beloved Michael Jackson.

"We're deeply grateful for this special place that honors not only his memory but also our shared legacy. Thank you for keeping his spirit alive."

The singer had recently been in Munich ahead of a performance by The Jacksons' current line-up, which also features brothers Jackie and Marlon Jackson.

His moving last Instagram post came after years of Jackson feeling like he was being haunted by his famous brother's ghost.

He said in August about Michael’s death: "The world was not kind to Michael at all. I don't know why.

"I would always say if we didn’t have him, we sure would miss him. His death was such a major tragedy.

"The world definitely missed out on a lot of goodness from him, because he wasn’t just a musician or an artist, he was a loving person. He loved to give."