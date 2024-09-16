Your tip
Caitlyn Jenner at Center of Cripple Fears: Sex-Swapper 'Has Tragic Hunchback and Warped Spine' Amid 'Bone Disease Battle'

Source: MEGA

Caitlyn Jenner's pals are concerned for her health.

By:

Sept. 16 2024, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

Years of stooping have taken a toll on Caitlyn Jenner's health.

RadarOnline.com can reveal that the former Olympic decathlon champ's friends have grown increasingly concerned for her health as she has seemingly turned into a hunchback amid her battle with an agonizing bone disease.

caitlyn jenner cripple fears tragic hunchback amid bone disease battle
Source: MEGA

Jenner appeared to hunch down on a recent coffee run.

The 6-foot-2 woman, formerly known as Bruce Jenner, has always "felt self-conscious about her height" and now walks with an "obvious hunch," pals claim.

A source revealed: "She hates towering over everyone, so she's stooped all her life, and it's had a debilitating effect on her bones."

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 74, has also been secretly battling osteoarthritis for decades, a chronic condition which breaks down cartilage and bone in joints. The debilitating diagnosis reportedly "causes her constant pain".

Caitlyn, who is the father of six kids with three ex-wives, famously underwent gender reassignment surgery in January 2017 after splitting from ex-wife Kris Jenner, 68.

At the time, she revealed she had work done on top and bottom, so she now has "all the right parts" for a girl.

caitlyn jenner cripple fears tragic hunchback amid bone disease battle
Source: MEGA

Jenner's constant slouching is reportedly affecting her health.

The star athlete also had work done on her knee in 2021 in hopes of being more active.

But according to the tipster, she is still in constant pain, which keeps her from exercising regularly.

They shared: "Her poor posture doesn't help because she's in constant pain. The backaches are terrible."

Dr. Gabe Mirkin, a sports medicine specialist who has not treated Jenner, explained exercise is one of the best treatments for her condition.

He said: "The rules are she must keep moving because if you stop moving osteoarthritis gets worse.

"It’s really key that she keep active."

caitlyn jenner cripple fears tragic hunchback amid bone disease battle
Source: MEGA

Jenner's pals and a doc claims exercise would help her back pain.

While exercise might be the best prescription for her back pain, the source claimed she is just "lazy" about it.

The spilled: "Caitlyn would benefit from exercise to strengthen her core, but she's lazy about it, and moaning about feeling lousy all the time isn't making things better."

Despite what the insiders claim, Jenner's team called the reports about her health "completely false".

Before finding fame on reality TV, she was known for breaking the world record in the decathlon at the 1976 Olympics.

Jenner has two children with her ex-wife Chrystie Crownover, 74, to whom she was married from 1972 to 1981. She also shares adult sons Brandon, 43, and Brody, 41, with ex-wife Linda Thompson, 74, to whom she was married from 1981 to 1986.

caitlyn jenner cripple fears tragic hunchback amid bone disease battle
Source: MEGA

Caitlyn Jenner and Kris Jenner split in 2013.

Jenner married Kris in 1991, becoming a stepparent to Kourtney, 45, Kim, 43, Khloé, 40, and Rob Kardashian, 37.

The couple welcomed daughters Kendall, 28, and Kylie Jenner, 27, before becoming household names. The former couple separated in 2013 and Jenner publicly came out as a trans in 2015.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

