Crooner War! How Sir Tom Jones and Engelbert Humperdinck's Furious 60-Year Feud Is Still Exploding

Engelbert Humperdinck and Tom Jones started as label mates before becoming bitter rivals.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Humperdinck fired the latest shot in their bitter battle when he sniped at Jones' current ability to perform.

Tom Jones and Engelbert Humperdinck have been locked in a bitter feud for 60 years, and there is no end in sight.

Jones and Humperdinck posed for photos together in 1967.

Humperdinck said in an interview: "I think he's lost his voice. I don’t think he's got it anymore."

After hearing the quote from his rival, Jones fired back: "There’s nothing friendly about him and I. He's a p****, quote me on that."

He added: "We fell out years ago. He’s tried, but I won’t talk to him."