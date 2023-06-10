Rock 'n' Roll Icon Tom Jones, 83, Has 'Sworn Off' Bedding Fans, Focused on Music and Performing
Women haven't stopped bombarding Tom Jones — but tipsters tattle the 83-year-old's sex drive has stalled and he's sworn off groupies, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The warbling Welshman is in the middle of a 35-date world tour that has him belting out tunes for over two hours each night without an intermission — but friends say the notorious Lothario has given up on lovestruck ladies who filled his nights during his 1960s heyday.
"Tom now reserves his energy for the stage," spilled a pal. "As far as women, yes, they still throw themselves at him — but he's like, been there, done that."
The It's Not Unusual hitmaker admitted that at the height of his fame, he slept with up to 250 women a year — even while he was married to his wife of 59 years, Linda, who died in 2016.
"Tom and Linda had an open marriage," revealed a friend. "She didn't care what he did on the road as long as he always came home to her."
And while Tom has recently been romantically linked to Priscilla Presley — the 78-year-old ex-wife of his old pal Elvis — the friend said he is largely off the dating scene.
"Music and performing still interest him. Bedding his fans, not so much," pipped his pal. "But Tom laughs and says he has his memories!"
Over the decades, the ladies man hooked up with several famous women, including Cassandra Peterson (aka Elvira, Mistress of the Dark), singer Mary Wilson, presenter Charlotte Laws, and former Miss World Marjorie Wallace.
Peterson admitted she lost her virginity to Jones — but called the experience "horrible," revealing she required stitches after they did the deed.
Jones married Linda in 1957. The two were high school sweethearts and said "I do" when they were only 16 years old. Linda fell pregnant with their son, Mark, shortly after their wedding.
The couples marriage endured several affairs — with one resulting in a son.
Following a lengthy legal fight, a court ruled that Jones was the boy's biological father in 1989 after DNA testing. That wasn't enough for the rocker, who denied the findings until 2008, when he admitted the results were true.
Despite the outcome, Jones made it clear that he had no interest in meeting his son, singer Jonathan Berkery.