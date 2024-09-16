Rap Sheet: Trump Would-Be Assassin Had More Than 100 Criminal Counts Filed Against Him — And Was Once Convicted of Possessing a Machine Gun
A 58-year-old man with a long history of criminal activity has been taken into custody in connection with what officials are calling an attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The incident occurred at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, where Secret Service agents fired at Ryan Wesley Routh after spotting him, according to authorities.
Routh was later arrested without incident, NBC News reported.
Routh's background includes a conviction for possessing a weapon of mass destruction — a machine gun — in 2002. Court records show that the arrest took place after a vehicle chase in Greensboro, North Carolina, where Routh holed up at a roofing company, according to the Greensboro News & Record.
At the time, he reportedly was found in possession of a fully automatic machine gun, categorized as a weapon of mass destruction under state law.
His criminal record also includes charges for carrying a concealed weapon, hit-and-run, and possession of stolen property. Most of these charges resulted in suspended sentences, parole or probation, according to the publication.
Over the years, more than 100 criminal counts have been filed against Routh in North Carolina, primarily in Guilford County, which includes Greensboro. The full details of these cases are unclear, but court records indicate that Routh faced both criminal and civil actions, including a 2003 divorce and multiple civil judgments tied to a roofing company he helped run.
More recently, Routh was outspoken about his support for Ukraine amid its ongoing conflict with Russia. He claimed to be the director of the International Volunteer Center, a group aimed at supporting Ukraine's war efforts.
However, Routh expressed frustration with Ukraine's government, stating that their reluctance to admit foreign fighters, including Afghan commandos, hindered his efforts.
He gave an interview to Semafor last year, criticizing Ukraine for what he saw as excessive fear of Russian spies infiltrating their ranks.
Routh's stance on the U.S. role in the Ukraine conflict was mixed. He urged greater American support for Ukraine in a 2022 Newsweek interview but also voiced dissatisfaction with U.S. leadership, particularly President Joe Biden, whom he referred to as "Sleepy Joe" on social media.
Although Routh initially supported Trump during his first presidential run, he later became highly critical of him. In a June 2020 post on X, he expressed regret for voting for Trump, writing that Trump had devolved since taking office.
Routh's X account has since been suspended, but his social media activity reflected support for Senator Bernie Sanders and small donations to the Democratic fundraising platform ActBlue.
Despite his vocal political opinions, it remains unclear whether Trump's stance on Ukraine was a factor in Routh's alleged assassination attempt. Authorities have not provided a direct motive linking Routh’s political views to the incident at Trump’s golf club.
Palm Beach County State’s Attorney Dave Aronberg noted that the federal government will be taking over the prosecution of Routh.
On Sept. 16, Routh appeared in court and was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, the AP reported.
He faces up to 15 years on the first charge, if convicted, and five years on the second charge.
Routh has a bond hearing scheduled for Sept. 23, and a probable cause hearing or arraignment for Sept. 30, depending on whether the government secures an indictment on the charges.
