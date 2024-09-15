Donald Trump 'Safe After Shots Fired in his Vicinity' – Days After JFK Files Vow Sparked Fears of Second Assassination Attempt

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Mark Christopher Lee said Trump and his recent supporter, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., are sitting ducks due to their plans: "I'm pretty sure that since RFK Jr backed Trump's Presidential campaign, he has been putting pressure on the former President to release the truth about UFOs to the American public."

"There is a theory that his uncle JFK was assassinated due to his knowledge of the Deep State involvement in the UFO cover-up."

"Some also suggest that JFK also divulged these secrets to his lover film-star Marilyn Monroe and that she was also killed to keep it secret."