Donald Trump 'Safe After Shots Fired in his Vicinity' – Days After JFK Files Vow Sparked Fears of Second Assassination Attempt
Donald Trump is "safe" after reports of gunshots could be heard near a recent campaign stop.
RadarOnline.com can report the Trump campaign and security detail are on high alert after the former president survived a near-death assassination attempt in Pennsylvania in July.
Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement: "President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity. No further details at this time."
The incident took place days after Trump announced he would release classified JFK assassination files, sparking fears of a potential second assassination attempt.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Mark Christopher Lee said Trump and his recent supporter, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., are sitting ducks due to their plans: "I'm pretty sure that since RFK Jr backed Trump's Presidential campaign, he has been putting pressure on the former President to release the truth about UFOs to the American public."
"There is a theory that his uncle JFK was assassinated due to his knowledge of the Deep State involvement in the UFO cover-up."
"Some also suggest that JFK also divulged these secrets to his lover film-star Marilyn Monroe and that she was also killed to keep it secret."
Trump narrowly survived being shot at by Thomas Matthew Crooks on July 13 when he spoke at an outdoor rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.
Crooks ended up killing one audience member and critically injured two others before he was subsequently shot and killed by the United States Secret Service's Counter Sniper Team.
Trump was escorted out of the venue with an injury to his ear, and blood sprayed down his face. Before the ex-president was taken off the stage, he raised his fist and yelled "FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT" to his supporters.
Despite the 20-year-old being flagged as a suspicious person upon entering the rally, he managed to scale a nearby building and fire an AR-15 style rifle without security catching him.
FBI Director Christopher Wray, 57, detailed the extent of Crooks' interest in JFK and his assassin, Lee Harvey Oswald, during a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.
According to Wray, the 20-year-old Bethel Park, Pennsylvania native researched Kennedy's assassination on July 6 of this year, asking Google: "How far away was Oswald from Kennedy?"
