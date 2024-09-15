J.D. Vance Admits In Shocking Interview He Has To 'Create Stories' Pushing Trump's Baseless Migrant Pet Eating Accusations

During a 16-minute interview on CNN, anchor Dana Bash confronted Senator Vance on perpetuating the widely discredited rumor about local cats and dogs being eaten by Haitian immigrants.

Bash asked: "Before Donald Trump talked about eating dogs and cats on a debate stage, it was you, Senator, who first elevated this baseless rumor. These are your constituents. So why are you putting them at risk by continuing to spread claims about Haitian immigrants, despite officials in your state saying that there's no evidence and pleading for you to stop?"

Vance attempted to defend the claim: "My constituents have brought approximately a dozen separate concerns to me, ten of them are verifiable and confirmable."

"The American media totally ignored this stuff until Donald Trump and I started talking about cat memes", Vance continued. "If I have to create stories so that the American media actually pays attention to the suffering of the American people, then that's what I'm going to do, Dana, because you guys are completely letting Kamala Harris coast."