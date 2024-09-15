J.D. Vance Admits In Shocking Interview He Has To 'Create Stories' Pushing Trump's Baseless Migrant Pet Eating Accusations
Vice Presidential nominee J.D. Vance admits to "creating stories" so media outlets would cover the rumors about Haitian immigrants eating local pets.
RadarOnline.com can report Vance had stood by his running mate's debunked accusations after a week of backlash and memes made about the outlandish claim.
During a 16-minute interview on CNN, anchor Dana Bash confronted Senator Vance on perpetuating the widely discredited rumor about local cats and dogs being eaten by Haitian immigrants.
Bash asked: "Before Donald Trump talked about eating dogs and cats on a debate stage, it was you, Senator, who first elevated this baseless rumor. These are your constituents. So why are you putting them at risk by continuing to spread claims about Haitian immigrants, despite officials in your state saying that there's no evidence and pleading for you to stop?"
Vance attempted to defend the claim: "My constituents have brought approximately a dozen separate concerns to me, ten of them are verifiable and confirmable."
"The American media totally ignored this stuff until Donald Trump and I started talking about cat memes", Vance continued. "If I have to create stories so that the American media actually pays attention to the suffering of the American people, then that's what I'm going to do, Dana, because you guys are completely letting Kamala Harris coast."
Bash ensured she heard the VP hopeful correctly by asking: "You just said this is a story that you created."
Vance doubled down and said: "Yes."
"I say that we're creating a story, meaning we're creating the American media focusing on it", he explained. "I didn't create 20,000 illegal migrants coming into Springfield thanks to Kamala Harris's policies. Her policies did that."
"But yes, we created the actual focus that allowed the American media to talk about this story and the suffering caused by Kamala Harris's policies."
During the recent presidential debate between Trump and Harris, the former president confused millions of viewers who tuned in to hear his false claim about immigrants.
Trump said: "They're eating the dogs, the people that came in, they're eating the cats. They're eating the pets of the people that live there, and this is what's happening in our country, and it's a shame."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, city officials and police departments in Springfield, Ohio, have debunked the ex-president's claims.
However, city local and military veteran Ken McGravy, 68, claimed there were "suspiciously" fewer wild birds in the city's Snyder Park.
He added: "There's a lot of hatred in Springfield – a lot of rednecks who are really racist. I was born in Springfield, and I genuinely fear that knowing the place as I do, bullets might start to fly."
According to Rob Rue, the mayor of Springfield, several domestic threats have been made against immigrants and Haitians.
