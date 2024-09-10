Harris Branded 'Calamity Kamala', 'Incompetent' and 'Terrifyingly Ill-Equipped' to Become President Ahead of 'Do or Die' Trump Debate

She went from vice president to the Democratic Party's new presidential candidate nearly overnight.

But RadarOnline.com can reveal Kamala Harris has now been branded "incompetent" and "terrifyingly ill-equipped" to become the nation's next commander-in-chief.

Charlie Spiering, the author of Amateur Hour: Kamala Harris in the White House, dubbed the vice president "Calamity Kamala" in a blistering op-ed published just hours before she is scheduled to take on Donald Trump on the debate stage in Philadelphia on Tuesday night.