Harris Branded 'Calamity Kamala', 'Incompetent' and 'Terrifyingly Ill-Equipped' to Become President Ahead of 'Do or Die' Trump Debate
She went from vice president to the Democratic Party's new presidential candidate nearly overnight.
But RadarOnline.com can reveal Kamala Harris has now been branded "incompetent" and "terrifyingly ill-equipped" to become the nation's next commander-in-chief.
Charlie Spiering, the author of Amateur Hour: Kamala Harris in the White House, dubbed the vice president "Calamity Kamala" in a blistering op-ed published just hours before she is scheduled to take on Donald Trump on the debate stage in Philadelphia on Tuesday night.
The political journalist, who began his career 15 years ago as a reporter for the Washington Post, also branded Harris, 59, "lackluster" and "dysfunctional" in his new article published by Daily Mail on Tuesday morning.
He wrote: "Since winning the nomination, Calamity Kamala has given just two short, lackluster media interviews that did nothing to enhance her authority.
"Senior Democrats in Washington tell me that her campaign is increasingly riven and dysfunctional."
According to one White House insider who spoke to Spiering, Harris "won't get rid of" President Joe Biden's initial campaign team because she fears such a move would "create too much of a distraction".
Another source told Spiering Harris' aides are "trying to shield her from press scrutiny" by "running out the clock until election day" – although the alleged approach is "backfiring".
The source told the Amateur Hour author: "It's not a great long-term play for her. She needs to prove she can be unscripted."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Harris became the Democrats' unofficial nominee for president on July 21 when Biden, 81, announced he was withdrawing from the race after an abysmal debate performance against Trump.
Biden quickly endorsed his vice president, and Harris – who allegedly prepared for Tuesday night's debate by dressing an aide up like Trump – officially accepted the party's nomination at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on August 22.
But Spiering questioned whether Harris can "emerge victorious" against Trump at the polls on November 5 – particularly after appearing "incompetent" in her role as vice president over the course of the last four years.
He wrote: "Branded the most unpopular vice president in modern history, Harris has for years been viewed by some around Washington as an incompetent lightweight.
"Even some in America's liberal press regarded her as a national joke who stumbled from one embarrassment to another."
Spiering cited a spate of policies and issues – including her failure to visit the southern border despite being dubbed the "border czar" – as reasons why some consider Harris a "national joke".
He also pointed to Russia's war against Ukraine, as well as the bloody conflict between Israel and Palestine still unfolding in the Middle East, as other serious issues to unfold under Biden and Harris' administration.
Despite his concerns regarding Harris, Spiering admitted she will "likely" win the presidency in November despite her "loquacious mediocrity". He also called the possibility of Harris beating Trump, 78, "terrifying".
Spiering wrote: "Tonight, in the presidential debate, viewers will see the real Kamala Harris: a politician of loquacious mediocrity.
"Does that mean she will lose the election in November? By rights, the presidency should be a step too far for a candidate of her caliber.
"But there is no predicting the American electorate – and I fear the prospect of this individual becoming president is all too likely – and all too terrifying."
