Hollywood's Bitterest Divorce Goes Nuclear! Spurned Actress Alice Evans Booted Out of Court for Secretly Snapping Photos of Ex Ioan Gruffudd During Family Hearing
Hollywood's most bitter divorce has officially gone nuclear.
RadarOnline.com can reveal actress Alice Evans was kicked out of court after she was caught secretly snapping photos of ex Ioan Gruffudd.
The former couple were meeting to discuss child support amid Evans' claims she's in dire financial straits while accusing Gruffudd of living a "lavish lifestyle" with his fiancée. The former couple share two daughters Ella, 15, and Elsie, 11.
Evans, 56, and Gruffudd, 50, attended the child support hearing on Monday and sat on opposite sides of the Los Angeles courtroom. The 56-year-old was said to occasionally shoot a cold glare in her ex's direction as he sat stone-faced waiting for the hearing to start.
The physical distance between them apparently didn't stop Evans from pulling out her cell phone to take sly photos of the Fantastic Four star when their attorneys were called into Judge Josh Freeman Stinn's chambers for a conference.
While their attorneys and the judge were away, Evans reportedly began snapping photos of Gruffudd and witness Andrea Burkhard, who Evans' claimed had been trolling her online, from across the courtroom.
In a shocking move, the British-American actress then rose from her seat, walked across the courtroom and stood directly in front of her ex.
She raised her phone and began taking photos of Gruffudd from mere feet away, blatantly defying strict courtroom regulations.
An L.A. County deputy, who was on duty at the time, jumped from his seat to reprimand Evans.
He told the actress: "Stop that. Delete those. I'm not asking you… I'm telling you."
The officer then ordered Evans out of the courtroom and instructed her to wait in the corridor. He closely watched over Evans, making sure she deleted all photos from her phone, before lecturing the actress on the courtroom rules which prohibit photos from being taken without a judge's permission.
She was eventually allowed back inside the courtroom – but it didn't appear she took the officer's warning seriously.
Moments after she returned to her seat, Evans once again pulled out her cell phone. The officer quickly noticed and once again ordered Evans to exit the courtroom as he checked to see if she had taken more photos.
Following Evans' drama inside the courtroom, the judge heard both parties reached a stipulated agreement.
Gruffudd agreed to pay $3,000 per month in child support and $1,500 per month in spousal support until their next hearing, scheduled for February 2025. At that point, a formal support agreement is expected to be put in place.
The actor's fiancée, Bianca Wallace, is expected to attend the February hearing and will testify against Evans.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Evans has repeatedly claimed she's struggling financially amid her ongoing divorce, which began three years ago.
She also accused Gruffudd of failing to pay child support as she struggled to "put food on the table" for their two daughters.
