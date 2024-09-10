Hollywood's Bitterest Divorce Goes Nuclear! Spurned Actress Alice Evans Booted Out of Court for Secretly Snapping Photos of Ex Ioan Gruffudd During Family Hearing

Hollywood's most bitter divorce has officially gone nuclear.

RadarOnline.com can reveal actress Alice Evans was kicked out of court after she was caught secretly snapping photos of ex Ioan Gruffudd.

The former couple were meeting to discuss child support amid Evans' claims she's in dire financial straits while accusing Gruffudd of living a "lavish lifestyle" with his fiancée. The former couple share two daughters Ella, 15, and Elsie, 11.