How a Rolex Poured Fuel on the Fire of Hollywood's Most Bitter Divorce: Ioan Gruffudd's Pals Deny Alice Evans' Poverty Claims
Actor Ioan Gruffudd's fiancée Bianca Wallace showed her new Rolex watch on social media, but little did she know the flashy post would add fuel to the fire of his ongoing bitter divorce from ex-wife Alice Evans, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Evans has since cited Gruffudd and Wallace's expensive purchases as evidence of the "lavish lifestyle" he's leading while she struggles to financially provide for herself and their two young daughters.
Evans claims she's been in dire financial straits because Gruffudd has yet to make spousal and child support payments since April, a claim he has denied.
Meanwhile, she's accused the Welsh actor of flaunting his wealth and jet-setting around the world to promote his new movie, Bad Boys: Ride or Die.
Last week, Evans filed a legal request for "public assistance" pending a hearing scheduled for later this year regarding maintenance payments.
Friends of Gruffudd have now come forward to say they can no longer standby without speaking out against his ex-wife's claims, which they branded "unfounded and untrue."
According to the Daily Mail, the actor's pals said Evans has been a "total nightmare" and is "determined to damage" her ex "as much as she can.'"
Gruffudd's friends claim the actor has paid Evans "more than what the court ruled," including making payments since April. They also said Evans' poverty claims are "just nonsense."
"If anything, Ioan has overpaid what the court ruled. He wants to ensure the best for his children and would make sure they were looked after entirely as they should be," one friend told the outlet.
They further defended Wallace's Rolex, pointing out that she's entitled to spend her money how she chooses, despite Gruffudd and Evans' legal woes.
"For Alice to say different to that is totally wrong. And what Bianca spends her own money on is her business; to start bringing it into things is really silly," the pal noted. "She is her own woman who has her own money. It feels like a last ditch attempt to have a pop."
"Alice comes across as very bitter and jealous," the friend added. "While these things are never easy to navigate, this is getting out of control. It is becoming a desperately sad situation. You'd think Alice would know when to be quiet. It's verging on being very cruel."