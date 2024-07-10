Actor Ioan Gruffudd's fiancée Bianca Wallace showed her new Rolex watch on social media, but little did she know the flashy post would add fuel to the fire of his ongoing bitter divorce from ex-wife Alice Evans, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Evans has since cited Gruffudd and Wallace's expensive purchases as evidence of the "lavish lifestyle" he's leading while she struggles to financially provide for herself and their two young daughters.