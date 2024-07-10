Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Ioan Gruffudd

How a Rolex Poured Fuel on the Fire of Hollywood's Most Bitter Divorce: Ioan Gruffudd's Pals Deny Alice Evans' Poverty Claims

Composite photo of actor Ioan Gruffudd and ex-wife Alice Evans.
Source: MEGA

Ioan Gruffudd's pals slam Alice Evans' claims about actor's 'lavish lifestyle.'

By:

Jul. 10 2024, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Actor Ioan Gruffudd's fiancée Bianca Wallace showed her new Rolex watch on social media, but little did she know the flashy post would add fuel to the fire of his ongoing bitter divorce from ex-wife Alice Evans, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Evans has since cited Gruffudd and Wallace's expensive purchases as evidence of the "lavish lifestyle" he's leading while she struggles to financially provide for herself and their two young daughters.

Article continues below advertisement
ioan gruffudds fiancee accuses alice evans of stalking harassment
Source: MEGA

Gruffudd filed for divorce from Evans in 2021.

Evans claims she's been in dire financial straits because Gruffudd has yet to make spousal and child support payments since April, a claim he has denied.

Meanwhile, she's accused the Welsh actor of flaunting his wealth and jet-setting around the world to promote his new movie, Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

Last week, Evans filed a legal request for "public assistance" pending a hearing scheduled for later this year regarding maintenance payments.

Article continues below advertisement
ioan gruffudds fiancee accuses alice evans of stalking harassment
Source: @IAMBIANCAWALLACE/INSTAGRAM

Evans alleged Gruffudd purchased an expensive engagement ring and Rolex watches while she's about to apply for food stamps.

Article continues below advertisement

Friends of Gruffudd have now come forward to say they can no longer standby without speaking out against his ex-wife's claims, which they branded "unfounded and untrue."

According to the Daily Mail, the actor's pals said Evans has been a "total nightmare" and is "determined to damage" her ex "as much as she can.'"

Article continues below advertisement
ioan gruffudds fiancee accuses alice evans of stalking harassment
Source: MEGA

Gruffudd's friends have spoken out agains Evans' claims, calling them 'just nonsense.'

MORE ON:
Ioan Gruffudd
Article continues below advertisement

Gruffudd's friends claim the actor has paid Evans "more than what the court ruled," including making payments since April. They also said Evans' poverty claims are "just nonsense."

"If anything, Ioan has overpaid what the court ruled. He wants to ensure the best for his children and would make sure they were looked after entirely as they should be," one friend told the outlet.

Article continues below advertisement

She Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
ioan gruffudds fiancee accuses alice evans of stalking harassment
Source: @IAMBIANCAWALLACE/INSTAGRAM

Gruffudd's pals defended Wallace's purchase of a Rolex watch.

Article continues below advertisement

They further defended Wallace's Rolex, pointing out that she's entitled to spend her money how she chooses, despite Gruffudd and Evans' legal woes.

"For Alice to say different to that is totally wrong. And what Bianca spends her own money on is her business; to start bringing it into things is really silly," the pal noted. "She is her own woman who has her own money. It feels like a last ditch attempt to have a pop."

"Alice comes across as very bitter and jealous," the friend added. "While these things are never easy to navigate, this is getting out of control. It is becoming a desperately sad situation. You'd think Alice would know when to be quiet. It's verging on being very cruel."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.