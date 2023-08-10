Alice Evans Reveals Measly 'Brothers and Sisters' Residuals, Calls Herself 'Unemployed' in Nasty Custody Battle With Ex Ioan Gruffudd
Alice Evans has declared herself "unemployed" and is showing the court the sad residuals she recently received from her past stint on ABC's hit drama Brothers and Sisters to show that her spending on necessities while raising two girls doesn't outweigh her monthly income.
In the legal documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Evans said she has no salary income and admitted to having less than $50k in her bank account.
The 55-year-old actress filed an "income and expense declaration" on Wednesday, marking the latest development in her vicious custody battle with her ex-husband, Ioan Gruffudd.
In the documents, Evans stated that their two children — Ella, 13, and Elsy, 9 — live with her "100 percent of the time."
According to the declaration, the British-born actress' monthly expenses equal $17,650, including $6,500 in rent, $3,000 for utilities, $2,500 on groceries and household supplies, $800 for health care, $500 on clothing, and $150 for laundry and dry cleaning.
When it comes to her daughters, Evans said she spends a whopping $3,600 on childcare and an added $560 for their extracurricular activities.
That's also not including the estimated $300 she spends on entertainment and gifts every 30 days — or her $175 monthly union dues. The actress listed her residual checks from the past several months, and the itty bitty amounts are eye-opening.
In June, Evans earned one payment of $26.07 for her role on Brothers and Sisters.
- ‘101 Dalmatians’ Star Ioan Gruffudd Reaches Deal With Ex-Wife To Sell $2 Million LA Home After Revealing His Dire Financial Situation
- ‘Fantastic Four’ Star Ioan Gruffudd’s Ex Alice Evans Begs Court Not To Sell $2 Million Family Home She Lives In With Kids Despite His Alleged Financial Struggles
- ‘I Am Struggling’: ‘102 Dalmatians’ Star Ioan Gruffudd Reveals He Only Has $2,829 In His Bank Account As Divorce With Ex-Alice Evans Drains His Savings
Later that month, she received $11.10 for her character as Leslie Warner on CSI: Miami. In May, Evans collected $22.82 for appearing in The Mentalist. Her largest payment came early this summer when she earned $369.25 for Vampire Diaries and the show's spin-off The Originals.
Despite little payments sometimes adding up, the non-working actress claimed she only gets $800 monthly from her royalties — which doesn't outway her and her daughters' cost of living.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Evans and her ex have been at each other's throats since Gruffudd filed for divorce in 2021. He got a restraining order against her the following year, claiming she had threatened to ruin his career by spreading lies about him if he ended their relationship.
Gruffudd also accused Evans of keeping him away from their daughters. According to Daily Mail, the actor has only seen their children 27 days this year with the children.
The exes — who were declared legally divorced last month — are both seeking custody of the girls.