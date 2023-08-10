Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Ioan Gruffudd
Exclusive

Alice Evans Reveals Measly 'Brothers and Sisters' Residuals, Calls Herself 'Unemployed' in Nasty Custody Battle With Ex Ioan Gruffudd

alice evans broke unemployed residuals custody ioan gruffudd
Source: Mega
By:

Aug. 10 2023, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Alice Evans has declared herself "unemployed" and is showing the court the sad residuals she recently received from her past stint on ABC's hit drama Brothers and Sisters to show that her spending on necessities while raising two girls doesn't outweigh her monthly income.

In the legal documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Evans said she has no salary income and admitted to having less than $50k in her bank account.

Article continues below advertisement
alice evans broke unemployed residuals custody ioan gruffudd
Source: Mega

The 55-year-old actress filed an "income and expense declaration" on Wednesday, marking the latest development in her vicious custody battle with her ex-husband, Ioan Gruffudd.

In the documents, Evans stated that their two children — Ella, 13, and Elsy, 9 — live with her "100 percent of the time."

Article continues below advertisement

According to the declaration, the British-born actress' monthly expenses equal $17,650, including $6,500 in rent, $3,000 for utilities, $2,500 on groceries and household supplies, $800 for health care, $500 on clothing, and $150 for laundry and dry cleaning.

When it comes to her daughters, Evans said she spends a whopping $3,600 on childcare and an added $560 for their extracurricular activities.

alice evans broke unemployed residuals custody ioan gruffudd
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

That's also not including the estimated $300 she spends on entertainment and gifts every 30 days — or her $175 monthly union dues. The actress listed her residual checks from the past several months, and the itty bitty amounts are eye-opening.

In June, Evans earned one payment of $26.07 for her role on Brothers and Sisters.

MORE ON:
Ioan Gruffudd
alice evans broke unemployed residuals custody ioan gruffudd
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

Later that month, she received $11.10 for her character as Leslie Warner on CSI: Miami. In May, Evans collected $22.82 for appearing in The Mentalist. Her largest payment came early this summer when she earned $369.25 for Vampire Diaries and the show's spin-off The Originals.

Despite little payments sometimes adding up, the non-working actress claimed she only gets $800 monthly from her royalties — which doesn't outway her and her daughters' cost of living.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

alice evans broke unemployed residuals custody ioan gruffudd
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

Evans and her ex have been at each other's throats since Gruffudd filed for divorce in 2021. He got a restraining order against her the following year, claiming she had threatened to ruin his career by spreading lies about him if he ended their relationship.

Gruffudd also accused Evans of keeping him away from their daughters. According to Daily Mail, the actor has only seen their children 27 days this year with the children.

The exes — who were declared legally divorced last month — are both seeking custody of the girls.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.