'Do Better': SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher Roasted for Posing With Kim Kardashian at Dolce & Gabbana Event in Italy Amid Contract Negotiations

Following the backlash, SAG-AFTRA released a statement, defending Drescher's Italy trip.

“This was a commitment fully known to the negotiating committee. She has been in negotiations every day either in person or via videoconference. President Drescher is managing a physically demanding schedule across three time zones, overseeing negotiations and working on-location daily as well as managing her parents’ needs in [Florida]. She is returning to the States and will be on the ground in L.A. tomorrow, and will continue to chair our negotiations," a spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter.

It's unclear how long Drescher was in Italy but based on Kim's photos, she attended Sunday night's event — days before Wednesday's crucial decision.