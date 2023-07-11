'Do Better': SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher Roasted for Posing With Kim Kardashian at Dolce & Gabbana Event in Italy Amid Contract Negotiations
As the decision about contract negotiations closes in, SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher found time to fly to Italy and spend time rubbing shoulders with Hollywood's A-list, including Kim Kardashian, at a Dolce & Gabbana event — and her peers aren't happy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Nanny star, 65, was spotted hobnobbing in Europe, seemingly without a care, as the July 12 contract deadline inched closer.
Drescher's appearance went viral after Kim posted a group photo with Helen Mirren, Kerry Washington, Angela Bassett, Christian Bale, Kris Jenner, and more during the five-day event.
Several industry insiders slammed Drescher for the optics of living lavishly while members of SAG-AFTRA suffer without work or pay, with many warning the actress to "do better."
"Look — I’m not saying one can’t have a personal life. And I’m not saying one can’t take a vacation. But we are in the middle of the most crucial negotiation in decades and our WGA siblings are on day 70 of fighting for their lives. The optics here are *truly* awful. Do better," one person tweeted.
The tweet gained several replies. "Especially when Kim K blatantly crossed a picket line to film American Horror Story. Say hi but no photos…not a good look," someone commented.
"Fran, you're a smart lady and from what I understand a capable guild leader, but this trivializes the fight by actors and (by extension) the writers. You really should know better... especially at this crucial time. (And with a Kardashian, to boot!)," posted another.
Maya Dunbar, who's running against Drescher for president, took the viral photos as an opportunity to send a message.
“This is a clear example of how out of touch the President is with the majority of the rank-and file-membership,” Dunbar said. “While most members are currently wondering if there’s going to be a strike, and how they’ll pay the rent, their dues and afford to provide for their families during the worst economic stability in recent years, she’s off taking pics with celebrities widely known and shamed for crossing WGA picket lines.”
Following the backlash, SAG-AFTRA released a statement, defending Drescher's Italy trip.
“This was a commitment fully known to the negotiating committee. She has been in negotiations every day either in person or via videoconference. President Drescher is managing a physically demanding schedule across three time zones, overseeing negotiations and working on-location daily as well as managing her parents’ needs in [Florida]. She is returning to the States and will be on the ground in L.A. tomorrow, and will continue to chair our negotiations," a spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter.
It's unclear how long Drescher was in Italy but based on Kim's photos, she attended Sunday night's event — days before Wednesday's crucial decision.