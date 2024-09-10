Your tip
Kate Middleton's 'Cancer-Free' Family Video a 'Carefully Orchestrated Brand Masterpiece' Designed to 'Build Wales and Kill William Affair Rumors'

Kate Middleton and Prince William.
Source: Kensington Royal/X

Kate Middleton's 'cancer-free' video was branded a 'cinematic masterpiece' used to build the 'brand Wales'.

By:

Sept. 10 2024, Published 2:23 p.m. ET

The stunning video released by Kate Middleton announcing she's completed her chemotherapy treatments and is "cancer-free" has been branded a "masterpiece" by PR experts.

RadarOnline.com can reveal insider believe the video was carefully constructed to build the "Brand Wales" after rumors of infidelity against Prince William rocked the marriage.

Source: @KensingtonRoyal/X

Kate announced she completed chemotherapy treatment in the heartwarming video.

London-based filmmaker Will Warr was behind the emotion video, which showcased William, 42, and Kate, 42, as a tight family unit, spending a day in nature and having a picnic with their three children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.

Other shots gave an intimate glimpse of just William and Kate, who appeared to be infatuated with each other as they cozied up on a blanket at the beach.

The video was applauded as "epic" and "groundbreaking", as some suggested the footage represented a "tectonic shift in how the Firm controls its image".

Kate Middleton
Source: Kensington Royal/X

Sources said the video not only showed Kate 'back on her feet' but was also part of building 'Brand Wales'.

Sources said of the video: "The PR experts are right – this video is like a mini-Hollywood production, with everything about it, from its coloring to its visuals, designed to convey an advertising-level depiction of a truly happy family.

"Not only was this put together to show Kate is getting back on her feet though – it is a definite part of the building of 'Brand Wales'.

"Prince Harry and Meghan (Markle) have floundered in America trying to do the same, and Kate and William are showing them how it’s done with this.

"The 'happy family' imagery is also a clear bid to put to bed the years of rumors that have surrounded Kate and Wills' marriage about his alleged affair."

Prince William and Kate Middleton.
Source: Kensington Royal/X

Footage gave an intimate look at Will and Kate's relationship after their marriage was rocked by affair rumors.

As RadarOnline.com reported, critics and worried fans initially feared Kates' mysterious months-long absence from the public eye was due to marital issues.

Speculation drudged up old rumors against William and one of Kate's one-time close friend and neighbor, Rose Hanbury, who he was accused of having an affair with.

Even after Kate announced she was diagnosed with cancer and undergoing treatment in March, gossip about the king-in-waiting and Hanbury continued to plague the couple.

untitled design t
Source: Kensington Royal/X

The couple appeared carefree and happy as they laughed and snuggled in each other's arms.

Rumors of an inappropriate relationship between William and Hanbury first began in 2019, but came back with vengeance when Kate stepped away from public life in December 2023. Some accused William of running back to Hanbury amid Kate's diagnosis.

Kensington Palace dismissed gossip as "totally wrong and false" while an insider added: "It’s horrendous for Kate that these rumors don’t go away. Especially now that she’s sick."

Now, William and Kate appeared to put on a united front as they took a cinematic approach to dispelling affair rumors once and for all.

Footage captured the couple laughing in each other's arms, Kate resting her head on William's shoulder and overall appeared to be stronger than ever after enduring the princess' health scare.

