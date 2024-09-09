Cancer-Free Kate Middleton Gives Unprecedented Intimate Access to Family and Kids in Video to Celebrate Freedom from Disease
Kate Middleton is giving the public a rare glimpse into her private life as she celebrates being cancer-free.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Princess of Wales, 42, shared an intimate video showing her children and husband, Prince William, 42, overjoyed by the news of her health victory.
Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, could be seen frolicking through a scenic Norfolk forest alongside their parents and dog, Orla, while Kate announced: "As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment."
In the video posted to the family's social media accounts on Monday, the princess happily rested her head on William's shoulder as she emphasized how crucial her loved ones were in keeping her spirits up as she underwent chemo.
Kate, who has dodged the public eye for months, wore a flowing white patterned dress as she walked hand-in-hand with her children, saying: "This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved."
She continued: "The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."
In the video, the family's relief was evident as they wore big smiles while climbing logs, playing cards and embracing one another against the serene, woodsy backdrop.
Speaking over the footage, Kate said: "The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you."
The princess revealed in March she was diagnosed with cancer and was in the early stages of chemo. In the new clip, she said the disease brought her "face to face" with her "vulnerabilities in way [she had] never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything."
Despite the good news, Kate went on to acknowledge the battle wasn't over yet, saying: "Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes.
"I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can."
The update came just days after RadarOnline.com first revealed the future Queen of England was secretly getting ready for a return to public life with family trips to Norfolk.
Royal watchers spotted the family of five at a festival near their home, enjoying "wholesome" and "normal" activities. At one point, Kate, William and the kids had a Nerf battle, and sources said Kate "grabbed a nerf gun, ran around, and played stuck in the mud with her kids".
An insider also noted Kate had "good days and bad days" during chemo, but was going out "increasingly more often".
The source added: "The locals give her space, they're very respectful and don't pry or gossip, which is comforting for Kate and the whole family."
