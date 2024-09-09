Cancer-Free Kate Middleton Gives Unprecedented Intimate Access to Family and Kids in Video to Celebrate Freedom from Disease

Kate Middleton is giving the public a rare glimpse into her private life as she celebrates being cancer-free.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Princess of Wales, 42, shared an intimate video showing her children and husband, Prince William, 42, overjoyed by the news of her health victory.

Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, could be seen frolicking through a scenic Norfolk forest alongside their parents and dog, Orla, while Kate announced: "As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment."