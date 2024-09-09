Ben Affleck's 'Neediness' Is 'Derailing Ex Jennifer Garner's Romance With Boyfriend John Miller': 'He's at End of His Rope!'

Jennifer Garner's rush to console ex-husband Ben Affleck as his marriage to Jennifer Lopez imploded has put her romance with John Miller on the rocks.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Garner's relationship with the billionaire burger baron, 46, is in jeopardy because he felt completely neglected while she focused all her attention on consoling Affleck, 52, during his bitter breakup with J.Lo.

An insider said: "John is at the end of his rope with what he considers Jen's 'unfathomable' support for her ex-hubby while ignoring him in the process."