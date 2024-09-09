Ben Affleck's 'Neediness' Is 'Derailing Ex Jennifer Garner's Romance With Boyfriend John Miller': 'He's at End of His Rope!'
Jennifer Garner's rush to console ex-husband Ben Affleck as his marriage to Jennifer Lopez imploded has put her romance with John Miller on the rocks.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Garner's relationship with the billionaire burger baron, 46, is in jeopardy because he felt completely neglected while she focused all her attention on consoling Affleck, 52, during his bitter breakup with J.Lo.
An insider said: "John is at the end of his rope with what he considers Jen's 'unfathomable' support for her ex-hubby while ignoring him in the process."
Garner, 52, and Miller have been together since 2018 – and there was even speculation they would get engaged until Bennifer 2.0 bit the dust earlier this year.
Garner and her Batman ex just spent nearly a week together helping their daughter Violet, 18, move into her college dorm at Yale.
Insiders said that spurred a furious J.Lo, 55, to file for divorce on August 20 – the second anniversary of their wedding ceremony in Georgia.
A source said: "J.Lo was making a point that she was humiliated by Jen and Ben's ridiculous closeness. Don't think John didn't feel the same way.
"John is still incredulous the woman he was close to marrying pushed him aside to focus on repairing her ex's love life. How is he supposed to feel?"
Sources added Miller is aware Garner has a past, but believes the time has come for her to live in the present to save this relationship.
Insiders also said Affleck is still blowing up Garner's phone and Miller believes she should tell him to lose her number. Meanwhile, Garner is at the point where she wants to get back to focusing on Miller and letting Affleck work out his own problems.
She's also spending more time trying to convince Miller she's ready to commit to him for the future – if he'll listen.
A source said: "Garner realizes she may have overplayed her hand by putting John in second place in this dynamic.
"Now she's trying to woo him back and salvage the relationship."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Affleck and Garner were said to be "secretly back together" in the wake of his divorce from J.Lo last month.
An insider said: "It started months ago. Just look at how happy they look. They've gotten a second chance at love."
And with J.Lo now out of the picture, Garner has apparently been there for the Oscar winner unlike anyone else.
The insider continued: "She was a total rock for Ben as his marriage to J.Lo crumbled. He values Jen's advice enormously. He knows he's incredibly lucky to have her. She's kept him focused and positive.
"The way Jen's been there for Ben has only strengthened his belief that she was so good for him as a wife and partner. He just has so much respect for Jen and how she lives her life.
"Her constant comings and goings at Ben's rental, the fact he trusts her to just come in... the signs were definitely there for a lot of people."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Affleck and Garner's reps for comment.
